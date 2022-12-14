Alabama knocks off another No. 1 team, Vols score big win over Maryland, 2 unbeatens fall

It was an intense week of SEC men’s basketball! Alabama took down its second No. 1 team of the year. Tennessee beat a ranked Maryland team in Brooklyn. Arkansas downed Oklahoma in Tulsa.

On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of previously unbeaten teams – Auburn and Mizzou – suffered their first losses of the year in ugly fashion.

So where does that leave us as we inch towards another exciting weekend Slate of games?

Here’s a look at the updated SEC men’s hoops power rankings:

14. Vanderbilt (5-5 overall, Last week: 14)

Any momentum the Commodores had from a Wednesday night home win over Pitt came to a screeching halt on Friday night when Vanderbilt lost 64-62 to Grambling in Nashville. That’s an ugly loss for Jerry Stackhouse and company. You aren’t going to win many games when you commit 19 turnovers and your opponent only gives the ball away 7 times, though. A trip to Chicago on Saturday to face NC State looks daunting for this team.

13. South Carolina (5-4, LW: 13)

The Gamecocks will be tested this week against a pair of mid-major teams away from Columbia. On Wednesday, Lamont Paris will take his team to Birmingham to face 7-2 UAB. On Saturday, the Gamecocks will take on 7-4 East Carolina in Greenville. We’ll learn quite a bit about South Carolina by the end of Saturday’s game.

12. Florida (6-4, LW: 9)

There’s no shame in losing to UConn. The Huskies entered Wednesday night’s game against Florida undefeated and at No. 5 in the rankings. But to lose by 21 (75-54) on your home court? That’s awful. The Gators have a chance to bounce back this Wednesday when they host Ohio. But they’ll need to play with a lot more effort to build confidence heading into the SEC season.

11. Georgia (7-3, LW: 10)

The Bulldogs lost a hard-fought game to Rival Georgia Tech, 79-77, on Tuesday. They led by 5 at halftime before getting outscored by 7 points in the second half. The Dawgs led 77-73 with 2:12 left before going scoreless the rest of the game. This team is playing competent basketball under new Coach Mike White, but closing out games is the next step the Bulldogs need to take. They’ll be off until Sunday, when they face 7-3 Notre Dame in Atlanta for the Holiday Hoopsgiving event.

10. Texas A&M (6-3, LW: 12)

The Aggies won last year at Oregon State. This year, the Beavers came to College Station and got trounced once again, 72-54. It was a well-balanced offensive effort for Buzz Williams’ squad, with 4 players scoring more than 10 points. The Aggies won the rebound battle 39-25, which is a great sign moving forward. This Saturday, a Memphis team with a 3-0 record against SEC teams (ahead of Tuesday night’s game against Alabama in Tuscaloosa, anyway) hosts the Aggies. That will be a tough test for Williams and company.

9. Ole Miss (7-2, LW: 11)

Ole Miss beat up Valparaiso 98-61 on Saturday, but the real test is this coming week. The Rebels host 7-2 UCF on Wednesday night in Oxford and then welcome Temple to town on Saturday. The Knights are a strong team, while the Owls are one of the most mercurial squads in the country. Temple has beaten Villanova and Rutgers this year. It has also lost to Vanderbilt, Wagner and Penn. We’ll see which version shows up in Oxford on Saturday.

8. Mizzou (9-1, LW: 5)

Well, I’m willing to admit I was a little too bullish on the Tigers. As a Mizzou graduate, I was so ready to believe in this team again. However, the 95-67 loss to Rival Kansas on Saturday has brought my expectations crashing down. Mizzou couldn’t stop the ball when the Jayhawks had it and couldn’t hit 3-pointers on offense. The Tigers went 6-for-20 from deep, while the Jayhawks went 10-for-22. Kansas also had 24 assists, compared to 8 for the Tigers. I’m not selling all my stock, though. Saturday’s game against UCF at the Orange Bowl Classic in Sunrise, Florida, will be a much more realistic test for Dennis Gates’ Squad than a battle against the reigning-champion Jayhawks was.

7. Auburn (8-1, LW: 4)

Auburn is our second previously unbeaten team that lost on Saturday. The Tigers lost to a different group of Tigers (the Memphis version) at the Holiday Hoopsgiving event in Atlanta. Now Memphis is a perfect 3-0 against SEC competition, with wins over Auburn, Ole Miss and Vanderbilt. Auburn made only 38.1% of its field goals and hit only 25% of its 3-pointers. Freshmen Chance Westry and Yohan Traore combined to go 0-for-6 and score 0 points in 20 minutes of action. That’s not going to cut it moving forward.

6. LSU (8-1, LW: 8)

LSU could very well be undefeated if not for one of the most Bizarre college hoops endings you’ll ever see during the Cayman Islands Classic. But the Tigers have bounced back from that loss and are playing some good basketball at the moment. KJ Williams absolutely exploded in a come-from-behind win over Wake Forest over the weekend, scoring 35 points and knocking down 7 3-pointers while also grabbing 10 rebounds. LSU doesn’t have much meat left on its nonconference schedule. The next test is on Dec. 28 when the Tigers open SEC play against Arkansas.

5. Kentucky (7-2, LW: 6)

Kentucky got a bit more of a scare than it might have thought from Yale over the weekend, only winning 69-59. There are still some issues with the offense, even if Oscar Tshiebwe is a beast inside and even if John Calipari keeps leaning on the Wildcats’ efficiency numbers. But if the Wildcats can take down a ranked UCLA Squad in New York City on Saturday, we can potentially start to write off the early season struggles against Michigan State and Gonzaga.

4. Mississippi State (9-0, LW: 7)

The Bulldogs have yet to allow an opponent to score more than 55 points this season. That’s incredible. They seem to be having a ton of fun playing for first-year Coach Chris Jans, too:

A 69-51 win at Minnesota on Sunday night was a great sign moving forward, but the Gophers are potentially the worst team in the Big Ten. We’ll see what happens when Alabama comes to Starkville to start SEC play on Dec. 28, but the Bulldogs’ defense is going to keep them in a ton of games this year!

3. Arkansas (9-1, LW: 3)

Arkansas gets plenty of attention for its trio of 5-star freshmen (Anthony Black, Nick Smith Jr. and Jordan Walsh), but the biggest key to the Hogs’ success so far this year has been the addition of Ricky Council IV from Wichita State . He currently leads the SEC in scoring, averaging 19.2 points per game. He’s absolutely Fearless with his shots:

Ricky Council IV is such an excellent scorer. I like his craft, creativity, touch and fearlessness. Has 17 points on 7-9 shooting at the half. pic.twitter.com/i9h7cYqGtH — Itamar (@Itamar_17_10) December 10, 2022

And my goodness, can he ever dunk the ball:

They finished the 88-78 win over Oklahoma in Tulsa with 26 points and 5 assists. Folks around the country are going to learn his name during SEC play and into March Madness.

2. Tennessee (9-1, LW: 2)

Sunday’s 56-53 win over a ranked Maryland team was a tale of 2 halves for the Vols. They led 34-17 at halftime, then had to hold on as the Terps came Roaring back, outscoring Tennessee 36-22 in the game’s final 20 minutes. The Vols’ defense continues to impress, particularly along the perimeter. Tennessee only made 28.8% of its field goals, but Maryland only hit 2 of 24 3-point tries (8.3%). It’d be nice to see some more consistency from the offense, but this defense will give No. 9 Arizona some serious problems in Tucson on Saturday night.

1. Alabama (8-1, LW: 1)

Can Alabama win when star freshman Brandon Miller struggles? That answer is a resounding yes. The Tide played some of the worst basketball they’ve played all year for 26 minutes at No. 1 Houston on Saturday, trailing the Cougars 47-35 with 14 minutes left. Then? Well, then things changed. The Tide finished the game on a 36-18 run to earn an impressive 71-65 win and take down their second No. 1 team of the year (with North Carolina being the other). Miller went 0-for-8 from the floor and 0-for-5 from 3-point range, but still managed to contribute, which is a great sign of his mental fortitude. He scored 8 points, going 8-for-9 from the free-throw line, and also had 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Freshman Noah Clowney was the star, though, going for 16 points and 11 rebounds. Jaden Bradley, yet another freshman, had 12 points, 5 rebounds and 4 assists. Here’s a look at Clowney’s highlight reel:

At 6’10”, Noah Clowney of Alabama could be this year’s intriguing ‘pre-draft’ candidate. Shooting upside, but really toolsy player. Can drive a bit, active on D, finishes inside, can play as a roller, Popper or floor-spacer So young and so raw, but the potential is sky high pic.twitter.com/Goh0HxMSW4 — The Box and One (@TheBoxAndOne_) December 11, 2022

Noah Gurley only had 2 points, but those 2 points broke a tie with just over a minute left and the Tide never trailed again:

NOAH GURLEY! Alabama leads Houston late! pic.twitter.com/78o6eLo8Gr — Heat Check CBB (@HeatCheckCBB) December 10, 2022

Next up, the Tide take on the aforementioned Memphis Tigers. We’ll see if Nate Oats and company can put an end to Penny Hardaway’s current winning streak over the SEC.