Alabama high school football state championship: AHSAA Super 7 tickets

The Alabama High School Athletic Association Super 7 high school football state championship games are set for this week at Auburn University’s Jordan-Hare Stadium. Girls flag football and Class 7A kick off the action Wednesday, with 3A, 1A and 5A Thursday, and 4A, 2A and 6A Friday.

Here’s how to buy tickets for the Super 7.

If you can’t make the games, there are options away from the stadium. Each of this year’s Super 7 games will be broadcast on Alabama Public Television, on the NFHS Network with a subscription, and on demand on APT’s website the week following the Super 7.

How to buy tickets for AHSAA Super 7 football state championships

All tickets can be purchased online through GoFan, the AHSAA’s digital ticketing partner. General admission tickets are sold by individual game.

Tickets are also available at Jordan-Hare Stadium. All tickets will be digital, and physical nor printed tickets are not allowed.

Gates open at 1:30 pm Wednesday and 9 am Thursday and Friday. Seating is general admission. All guests ages 5 and older must have a ticket.

AHSAA Super 7 schedule

Girls flag football: Oxford (18-3) vs. Auburn (12-1), 2 p.m. Wednesday

Class 7A: Auburn (12-1) vs. Thompson (10-3), 7 p.m. Wednesday

Class 3A: Piedmont (12-2) vs. St. James (12-2), 11 a.m. Thursday

Class 1A: Pickens Co. (11-3) vs. Leroy (12-1), 3 pm Thursday

Class 5A: Ramsay (12-2) vs. Charles Henderson (12-1), 7 pm Thursday

Class 4A: Cherokee Co. (12-2) vs. Andalusia (13-1), 11 a.m. Friday

Class 2A: Fyffe (14-0) vs. BB Comer (12-2), 3 pm Friday

Class 6A: Mountain Brook (12-2) vs. Saraland (13-1), 7 p.m. Friday

