Alabama high school football rankings after Week 3

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Auburn (18) 4-0 233

2. Fairhope (1) 4-0 155

3. Opelika 4-0 145

4. Central-Phenix City 3-1,126

5. Hewitt-Trussville 3-1,124

6. Hoover 3-1,119

7. Thompson (1) 2-2 116

8. Bob Jones 3-1 55

9. Enterprise 2-2 41

10. Dothan 3-1 18

Others receiving votes: Tuscaloosa Co. (3-1) 5, Foley (2-2) 2, Sparkman (3-1) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Clay-Chalkville (20) 4-0 240

2. Mountain Brook 4-0 176

3. Saraland 4-0 161

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 4-0 137

5. Theodore 4-0 121

6. Hartselle 4-0 86

7. Gardendale 2-1 74

8. Pinson Valley 1-2 54

9. Muscle Shoals 4-0 35

10. Benjamin Russell 3-0 19

Others receiving votes: Briarwood (2-2) 7, Carver-Montgomery (3-0) 6, Center Point (4-0) 6, Decatur (4-0) 3, Helena (3-1) 3, Homewood (3-1) 3 , Oxford (3-1) 3, Spanish Fort (2-2) 3, McGill-Toolen (1-2) 2, Pike Road (2-2) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20) 4-0 240

2. Leeds 4-0 162

3. Ramsay 3-1,147

4. Guntersville 4-0 143

5. Moody 4-0 100

6. Pleasant Grove 2-1 99

7. Gulf Shores 3-1 79

8. Vigor 3-1 63

9. Eufaula 3-0 59

10. Arab 4-0 35

Others receiving votes: Central-Clay Co. (2-1) 4, Headland (3-1) 4, Beauregard (4-0) 2, Alexandria (1-2) 1, Demopolis (3-1) 1, Faith-Mobile (2-1) 1.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16) 4-0 223

2. Handley (4) 4-0 183

3. Andalusia 4-0 158

4. Northside 4-0 135

5. Oneonta 4-0 117

6. Anniston 4-0 111

7. Montgomery Academy 3-1 62

8. Orange Beach 2-0 48

9. Jacksonville 2-2 26

10. Priceville 4-0 20

Others receiving votes: Cherokee Co. (3-1) 18, Bayside Academy (4-0) 8, Deshler (4-0) 8, Etowah (3-1) 8, TR Miller (3-1) 6, West Morgan (4-0) 5, Rogers (4-0) 3, American Christian (3-1) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Piedmont (16) 2-1,220

2. Mars Hill Bible (2) 3-1 165

3. St. James 3-1,144

4. Gordo (1) 3-1 133

5. Lesson 3-1 110

6. Mobile Christian 3-1,102

7. Winfield 2-1 78

8. Straughn 3-0 71

9. Houston Academy 3-0 52

10. Thomasville 3-0 26

Others receiving votes: Dadeville (1 first-place vote) (3-0) 14, Fayette Co. (4-0) 11, Excel (2-1) 4, Trinity (3-1) 4, Lauderdale Co. (3-1) 3, Walter Wellborn (2-1) 2, Alabama Christian (1-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Fyffe (20) 3-0 240

2. Highland Home 4-0 180

3. Ariton 3-1 155

4. Pisgah 3-0 132

5. BB Comer 3-1 86

6. Aliceville 3-1 81

7. GW Long 2-1 71

8. Lanett 2-2 49

9. Clarke Co. 1-2 45

10. JU Blacksher 3-1 44

Others receiving votes: Isabella (3-0) 17, Cleveland (2-1) 11, Vincent (4-0) 10, Reeltown (2-1) 6, Tanner (3-1) 6, Hatton (3-0) 5, Lamar Co . (3-1) 2.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Elba (13) 4-0 219

2. Leroy (7) 3-0 201

3. Linden 4-0 142

4. Brantley 3-1,137

5. Sweet Water 2-1 112

6. Valley Head 3-0 89

7. Pickens Co. 3-1 82

8. Spring Garden 3-1 71

9. Meek 4-0 39

10. Loachapoka 4-0 15

Others receiving votes: Georgiana (4-0) 10, Millry (3-1) 8, Cedar Bluff (3-1) 7, Wadley (2-2) 6, Decatur Heritage (2-2) 1, Lynn (2-1) 1.

SHAFT

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Autauga Academy (17) 3-0 230

2. Patrician (1) 3-0 176

3. Macon-East 4-0 155

4. Jackson Academy (1) 4-0 131

5. Lee-Scott (1) 3-0 129

6. Glenwood 2-2,112

7. Lowndes Academy 2-1 81

8. Clarke Prep 2-1 52

9. Chambers Academy 2-2 47

10. Crenshaw Christian 2-1 15

Others receiving votes: Banks Academy (2-1) 6, Edgewood (1-2) 5, Monroe Academy (2-2) 1.

