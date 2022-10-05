Alabama high school football ASWA rankings for Week 7

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

SUPER 25 RANKINGS:Alabama high school football Super 25 rankings: Four new teams enter Week 7 poll

MORE:Week 7 Tuscaloosa-area high school football rankings: New No. 3 after big region win

MORE:Week 7 Montgomery-area high school football rankings: Catholic avenges playoff upset

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place) WL Pts

1. Auburn (19); 7-0; 237

2. Thompson; 5-2; 175

3. Hoover (1); 6-1; 163

4. Central-Phenix City; 5-2; 140

5. Fairhope; 5-1; 108

6. Hewitt-Trussville; 4-3; 86

7. Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-1; 80

8. Dothan; 5-2; 46

9. Austin; 5-2; 35

10. Prattville; 4-2; 34

Others receiving votes: Opelika (4-3) 15, Vestavia Hills (3-3) 8, Enterprise (3-3) 6, Florence (5-2) 6, Foley (3-3) 1.

AUBURN:Four-star Auburn University commit Bradyn Joiner thrives in return to Offensive line

THOMPSON:2025 five-star Anquon Fegans learned from Alabama DB Tre’Quon, older Brothers

THOMPSON:Why Tony Mitchell, Alabama football 5-star DB commit, got rave reviews from Trent Dilfer

PRATTVILLE:How Cameron Richardson’s return to quarterback helped Prattville football turn its season around

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Saraland (12); 7-0; 210

2. Clay-Chalkville (6); 5-1; 187

3. Theodore; 6-0; 152

4. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 7-0; 139

5. Mountain Brook; 5-1; 128

6. For resin (1); 7-0; 111

7. Pinson Valley; 4-2; 77

8. Decatur; 6-0; 47

9. Muscle Shoals; 5-1; 28

10. Helena; 6-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Gardendale (4-2) 11, Carver-Montgomery (5-1) 9, Benjamin Russell (5-1) 6, Homewood (4-2) 6, Pike Road (4-2) 6, McGill-Toolen (4- 2) 4, Center Point (6-1) 2, Wetumpka (6-1) 1.

HILLCREST:‘The power of a hurricane’: QB Ethan Crawford is Hillcrest football’s driving force

CARVER:Carver football 5-star DT James Smith lets his reputation speak for itself

PIKE ROAD:How left tackle Vysen Lang went from not wanting to play football to blue-chip Recruit

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (20); 6-0; 240

2. Leeds; 6-0; 172

3. Moody; 7-0; 146

4. Pleasant Grove; 5-1; 130

5. Ramsay; 5-2; 114

6. Gulf Shores; 6-1; 107

7. Guntersville; 6-1; 68

8. Beauregard; 6-0; 62

9. Eufaula; 5-1; 41

10. Faith-Mobile; 5-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Arab (6-1) 13, Demopolis (6-1) 12, Fairview (5-1) 9, Charles Henderson (5-1) 7, Vigor (3-3) 4.

A LOOK AHEAD:Here are six frontrunners for Montgomery-area high school football Player of the Year

MIDSEASON REWIND:The top six coaching jobs in Montgomery area high school football this season

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 7-0; 227

2. Anniston (3); 7-0; 179

3. Andalusia (1); 7-0; 173

4. Priceville; 7-0; 120

5. Handley; 6-1; 101

6. Jacksonville; 5-2; 85

7. Northside; 5-1; 62

8. TR Miller; 5-1; 42

9. Cherokee Co.; 5-1; 41

10. Etowah; 5-1; 37

Others receiving votes: Oneonta (6-1) 36, Deshler (7-0) 23, Randolph (5-1) 7, Jackson (4-2) 3, West Morgan (5-1) 3, Rogers (5-1) 1.

MIDSEASON REWIND:The top six coaching jobs in Tuscaloosa-area high school football Midway through the season

A LOOK AHEAD:From TJ Banks to Ty’Jarian Williams, 10 must-see players in the second half of the season

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (13); 6-1; 213

2. Gordo (3); 6-1; 167

3. Piedmont (2); 4-2; 159

4. Opp (1); 5-1; 137

5. Winfield; 5-1; 111

6. Houston Aca.; 6-0; 90

7. St. James; 5-2; 86

8. Dadeville (1); 6-0; 57

9. Fayette Co.; 6-0; 51

10. Thomasville; 5-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Excel* (6-0) 18, Sylvania (5-1) 9, Madison Aca. (4-2) 6, Trinity (6-1) 5, Randolph Co. (6-0) 4, Mobile Chr.* (0-7) 3, Lauderdale Co . (5-2) 2, WS Neal* (5-1) 1.

*–Mobile Chr.’s record includes four forfeit losses (ineligible player), including one to both Excel and WS Neal.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Fyffe (20); 6-0; 240

2. Highland Home; 7-0; 180

3. Ariton; 6-1; 159

4. To Aliceville; 6-1; 136

5. Pisgah; 5-1; 106

6. Reeltown; 4-1; 88

7. BB Comer; 5-2; 72

8. Vincent; 6-1; 69

9. GW Long; 4-2; 30

10. Isabella; 5-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (6-0) 18, Lexington (5-1) 8, Hatton (5-1) 6, JU Blacksher (5-2) 3, Red Bay (5-1) 1.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Elba (15); 6-0; 224

2. Leroy (5); 5-0; 194

3. Linden; 6-0; 160

4. Brantley; 5-2; 131

5. Valley Head; 6-0; 110

6. Spring Garden; 6-1; 93

7. Meek; 6-0; 77

8. Loachapoka; 6-0; 61

9. Sweet Water; 3-2; 49

10. Millry; 6-1; 28

Others receiving votes: Lynn (5-1) 6, Georgiana (6-1) 3, Maplesville (4-2) 2, Pickens Co. (4-3) 2.

SHAFT

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 6-0; 224

2. Lee-Scott (4); 6-0; 192

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 7-0; 160

4. Macon-East; 5-1; 136

5. Lowndes Aca.; 5-1; 117

6. Chambers Aca.; 4-2; 82

7. Autauga Aca.; 3-2; 66

8. Glenwood; 3-3; 64

9. Clarke Prep; 4-2; 43

10. Crenshaw Chr.; 4-2; 25

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (4-2) 24, Banks Aca. (4-2) 7.