Alabama high school football ASWA rankings for Week 10

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

SUPER 25:Alabama high school football Super 25 rankings: Tie at No. 1 after the Hoover-Thompson slugfest

AL-MS ALL-STAR CLASSIC:Alabama roster set for Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic high school showcase

Class 7A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Hoover (18); 9-1; 225

2. Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 166

3. Thompson; 7-3; 144

4. Auburn; 8-1; 143

5. Hewitt-Trussville; 7-3; 109

6. Enterprise; 6-3; 78

7. Florence; 8-2; 63

8. Fairhope; 7-2; 52

9. Prattville; 6-3; 43

10. Austin; 7-3; 20

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (5-4) 16, Dothan (6-3) 11, Foley (6-3) 10, Baker (4-5) 2, Mary Montgomery (6-4) 1.

HOOVER:Speedster Bradley Shaw, Hoover football 2024 LB, the latest brother to star for Bucs

LAST WEEK:Alabama ASWA high school football poll: See the full rankings heading into Week 9

Class 6A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Theodore (10); 9-0; 200

2. Clay-Chalkville (7); 8-1; 182

3. Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 10-0; 148

4. Saraland; 8-1; 133

5. For resin (1); 9-0; 125

6. Gardendale; 7-2; 76

7. Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 70

8. Mountain Brook; 7-2; 54

9. Center Point; 8-1; 51

10. Carver-Montgomery; 8-1; 27

Others receiving votes: Homewood (7-2) 7, Benjamin Russell (7-2) 4, Decatur (7-2) 2, Helena (6-3) 1, Pinson Valley (6-3) 1, Spanish Fort (7-3) 1 , Wetumpka (7-2) 1st.

CARVER:Qua Russaw powers motivated GW Carver football team to region title

Class 5A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. UMS-Wright (19); 9-0; 228

2. Leeds; 9-0; 164

3. Pleasant Grove; 8-1; 140

4. Ramsay; 8-2; 125

5. Moody; 9-1; 106

6. Gulf Shores; 8-1; 104

7. Arab; 9-1; 66

8. Demopolis; 9-1; 56

9. Faith-Mobile; 7-2; 42

10. Charles Henderson; 8-1; 36

Others receiving votes: Beauregard (8-1) 6, Guntersville (7-2) 6, Central-Clay Co. (7-2) 4.

AHSAA PLAYOFFS:Alabama high school football playoffs: Explaining seeding tiebreakers, host teams

Class 4A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Catholic-Montgomery (16); 10-0; 218

2. Anniston (3); 9-0; 179

3. Priceville; 10-0; 131

4. Handley; 9-1; 123

5. Andalusia; 9-1; 117

6. TR Miller; 8-1; 83

7. Jacksonville; 7-2; 78

8. Cherokee Co.; 8-1; 65

9. Deshler; 10-0; 49

10. Jackson; 7-2; 14

Others receiving votes: West Morgan (8-1) 7, American Chr. (8-2) 6, Oneonta (8-1) 4, Northside (7-2) 3, Etowah (6-3) 2, Orange Beach (6-2) 2, Bibb Co. (7-3) 1, Randolph (7-2) 1.

CATHOLIC:Montgomery Catholic football asserts itself as state title favorite in win over Andalusia

Class 3A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 206

2. Gordo (2); 8-1; 163

3. Piedmont (1); 7-2; 153

4. Houston Aca. (1); 9-0; 132

5. Winfield; 8-1; 116

6. Dadeville (1); 8-0; 86

7. St. James; 7-2; 80

8. Excel; 9-0; 70

9. Opp; 7-2; 32

10. Madison Aca.; 7-2; 22

Others receiving votes: Randolph Co. (8-1) 13, JB Pennington (9-1) 3, Pike Co. (6-2) 3, Trinity (8-2) 2, Mobile Chr.* (3-7) 1, Thomasville (6-3) 1. *–Record includes four forfeit losses.

GORDO:Why Gordo football’s offense isn’t missing a step and improved this season

Class 2A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Fyffe (19); 9-0; 228

2. Ariton; 9-1; 161

3. Reeltown; 7-1; 144

4. To Aliceville; 9-1; 139

5. Highland Home; 9-1; 123

6. BB Comer; 8-2; 84

7. Vincent; 9-1; 76

8. GW Long; 7-2; 52

9. Pisgah; 7-2; 40

10. Lexington; 8-1; 20

Others receiving votes: Isabella (7-2) 8, Southeastern-Blount (8-1) 5, Tuscaloosa Aca. (7-2) 2, Collinsville (7-2) 1.

Class 1A

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Elba (18); 9-0; 225

2. Linden (1); 8-0; 170

3. Brantley; 7-2; 137

4. Valley Head; 9-0; 114

5. Millry; 9-1; 105

6. Spring Garden; 9-1; 93

7. Leroy; 7-1; 79

8. Meek; 9-0; 70

9. Sweet Water; 6-2; 57

10. Loachapoka; 8-1; 21

Others receiving votes: Lynn (8-1) 10, Maplesville (7-2) 1, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

SHAFT

Team (first-place); WL; Pts

1. Patrician (15); 9-0; 215

2. Lee-Scott (3); 9-0; 180

3. Jackson Aca. (1); 10-0; 154

4. Chambers Aca.; 7-2; 129

5. Glenwood; 6-3; 108

6. Lowndes Aca.; 7-2; 95

7. Macon-East; 6-3; 59

8. Clarke Prep; 6-3; 57

9. Crenshaw Chr.; 6-3; 43

10. Edgewood; 5-4; 38

Others receiving votes: Banks Aca. (5-4) 4, Morgan Aca. (5-4) 1.