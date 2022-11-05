Alabama high school first-round results
Alabama high school football Playoffs are underway with first-round action starting Friday. Here are scores from around the state.
AHSAA
CLASS 7A
Auburn 35, Fairhope 17
Central-Phenix City 58, Mary Montgomery 7
Dothan 42, Foley 28
Enterprise 35, Baker 26
Hewitt-Trussville 38, Florence 20
Hoover 45, Bob Jones 19
Thompson 34, Huntsville 0
Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 10
CLASS 6A
Center Point 26, Jackson-Olin 8
Decatur 31, Fort Payne 8
Gadsden City 41, Cullman 24
Gardendale 31, Oxford 14
Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7
Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Calera 0
Homewood 35, McAdory 30
Hueytown 56, Benjamin Russell 28
Mountain Brook 49, Pinson Valley 7
Muscle Shoals 58, Hazel Green 7
Parker 7, Clay-Chalkville 6
Pelham 44, Northridge 14
22 Pike Road, 21 Spanish Fort
Saraland 48, Wetumpka 14
St. Paul’s 13, Carver-Montgomery 0
Theodore 35, Sidney Lanier 20
CLASS 5A
Arab 54, East Limestone 14
Beauregard 35, Marbury 10
Central-Clay Co. 50, Holtville 0
Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16
48 Demopolis, Elmore Co. 28
Faith-Mobile 21, Eufaula 15
Gulf Shores 42, Carroll-Ozark 0
Guntersville 24, Fairview 13
Leeds 39, Fairfield 13
Moody 29, Jasper 21
43 Pleasant Grove, 14 Alexandria
Ramsay 61, Southside-Gadsden 25
Russellville 63, Boaz 10
Scottsboro 45, Brewer 14
Tallassee 49, Selma 16
UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13
CLASS 4A
American Chr. 16, Munford 13
Andalusia 25, Jackson 10
Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0
BTW-Tuskegee 46, Orange Beach 43
Catholic-Montgomery 41, Bayside Aca. 13
Cherokee Co. 47, Corner 10
Deshler 68, Madison Co. 34
Dora 34, Good Hope 6
Etowah 42, Northside 21
Handley 46, West Blocton 6
Jacksonville 35, Bibb Co. 28
Oneonta 56, Haleyville 14
Priceville 49, Central-Florence 28
Randolph 54, Rogers 15
TR Miller 41 Montgomery Aca. 7
West Morgan 27, Westminster-Huntsville 7
CLASS 3A
Alabama Chr. 63, Randolph Co. 30
Colbert Co. 57, JB Pennington 28
Dadeville 33, Southside-Selma 8
Geraldine 24, Winfield 8
Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6
Lauderdale Co. 41, Vinemont 7
Madison Aca. 49, Phil Campbell 28
Mars Hill Bible 62, Danville 7
Mobile Chr. 30, Houston Aca. 3
Piedmont 61, Oakman 0
Pike Co. 42, Excel 14
St. James 54, Walter Wellborn 7
Sylvania 35, Fayette Co. 6
Thomasville 20, Straughn 9
Trinity 37, Saks 0
WS Neal 27, Opp 13
CLASS 2A
Aliceville 62, West End-Walnut Grove 13
Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22
BB Comer 45, Lanett 20
Clarke Co. 27, Cottonwood 7
Falkville 42, Collinsville 7
Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8
GW Long 19, St. Luke’s 16
Highland Home 29, Isabella 21
Lexington 49, North Sand Mountain 14
Pisgah 40, Hatton 20
Reeltown 49, Thorsby 8
16 Southeastern Blount, Lamar Co. 7
Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Locust Fork 28
Vincent 36, Luverne 35
Wicksburg 34, JU Blacksher 7
Winston Co. 50, Cleveland 14
CLASS 1A
Addison 66, Appalachian 22
Brantley 39, Choctaw Co. 3
Coosa Chr. 51, Hackleburg 8
Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20
Leroy 47, Georgiana 12
Linden 34, Autaugaville 0
Loachapoka 28, Keith 24
Lynn 42, Donoho 0
Maplesville 55, RC Hatch 8
Marion Co. 59, Ragland 22
Meek 46, Cedar Bluff 6
Millry 55, Florala 7
Pickens Co. 34, Wadley 15
35 Spring Garden, 7 South Lamar
Sweet Water 48, Verbena 8
Valley Head 61, Phillips-Bear Creek 20
SHAFT
CLASS AAA
Glenwood (7-3) receives a bye
Lee-Scott (10-0) receives bye
Morgan Aca. 40, Autauga Aca. 24
Valiant Cross 30, Monroe Aca. 20
CLASS AA
Chambers Aca. 56, Escambia Aca. 12
Clarke Prep 35, Macon-East 19
Edgewood 14, Banks Aca. 7
55 Patrician, Abbeville Chr. 13
CLASS A
Crenshaw Chr. 32, Wilcox Aca. 6
Jackson Aca. 58, Lakeside 0
Lowndes Aca. 61, Snook 12
Southern Aca. 21, South Choctaw Aca. 14