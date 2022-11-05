Alabama high school first-round results

Alabama high school football Playoffs are underway with first-round action starting Friday. Here are scores from around the state.

AHSAA

CLASS 7A

Auburn 35, Fairhope 17

Central-Phenix City 58, Mary Montgomery 7

Dothan 42, Foley 28

Enterprise 35, Baker 26

Hewitt-Trussville 38, Florence 20

Hoover 45, Bob Jones 19

Thompson 34, Huntsville 0

Vestavia Hills 52, Austin 10

CLASS 6A

Center Point 26, Jackson-Olin 8

Decatur 31, Fort Payne 8

Gadsden City 41, Cullman 24

Gardendale 31, Oxford 14

Hartselle 52, Buckhorn 7

Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa 38, Calera 0

Homewood 35, McAdory 30

Hueytown 56, Benjamin Russell 28

Mountain Brook 49, Pinson Valley 7

Muscle Shoals 58, Hazel Green 7

Parker 7, Clay-Chalkville 6

Pelham 44, Northridge 14

22 Pike Road, 21 Spanish Fort

Saraland 48, Wetumpka 14

St. Paul’s 13, Carver-Montgomery 0

Theodore 35, Sidney Lanier 20

CLASS 5A

Arab 54, East Limestone 14

Beauregard 35, Marbury 10

Central-Clay Co. 50, Holtville 0

Charles Henderson 20, Williamson 16

48 Demopolis, Elmore Co. 28

Faith-Mobile 21, Eufaula 15

Gulf Shores 42, Carroll-Ozark 0

Guntersville 24, Fairview 13

Leeds 39, Fairfield 13

Moody 29, Jasper 21

43 Pleasant Grove, 14 Alexandria

Ramsay 61, Southside-Gadsden 25

Russellville 63, Boaz 10

Scottsboro 45, Brewer 14

Tallassee 49, Selma 16

UMS-Wright 56, Headland 13

CLASS 4A

American Chr. 16, Munford 13

Andalusia 25, Jackson 10

Anniston 52, Sipsey Valley 0

BTW-Tuskegee 46, Orange Beach 43

Catholic-Montgomery 41, Bayside Aca. 13

Cherokee Co. 47, Corner 10

Deshler 68, Madison Co. 34

Dora 34, Good Hope 6

Etowah 42, Northside 21

Handley 46, West Blocton 6

Jacksonville 35, Bibb Co. 28

Oneonta 56, Haleyville 14

Priceville 49, Central-Florence 28

Randolph 54, Rogers 15

TR Miller 41 Montgomery Aca. 7

West Morgan 27, Westminster-Huntsville 7

CLASS 3A

Alabama Chr. 63, Randolph Co. 30

Colbert Co. 57, JB Pennington 28

Dadeville 33, Southside-Selma 8

Geraldine 24, Winfield 8

Gordo 50, Ohatchee 6

Lauderdale Co. 41, Vinemont 7

Madison Aca. 49, Phil Campbell 28

Mars Hill Bible 62, Danville 7

Mobile Chr. 30, Houston Aca. 3

Piedmont 61, Oakman 0

Pike Co. 42, Excel 14

St. James 54, Walter Wellborn 7

Sylvania 35, Fayette Co. 6

Thomasville 20, Straughn 9

Trinity 37, Saks 0

WS Neal 27, Opp 13

CLASS 2A

Aliceville 62, West End-Walnut Grove 13

Ariton 61, Chickasaw 22

BB Comer 45, Lanett 20

Clarke Co. 27, Cottonwood 7

Falkville 42, Collinsville 7

Fyffe 55, Red Bay 8

GW Long 19, St. Luke’s 16

Highland Home 29, Isabella 21

Lexington 49, North Sand Mountain 14

Pisgah 40, Hatton 20

Reeltown 49, Thorsby 8

16 Southeastern Blount, Lamar Co. 7

Tuscaloosa Aca. 42, Locust Fork 28

Vincent 36, Luverne 35

Wicksburg 34, JU Blacksher 7

Winston Co. 50, Cleveland 14

CLASS 1A

Addison 66, Appalachian 22

Brantley 39, Choctaw Co. 3

Coosa Chr. 51, Hackleburg 8

Elba 42, Southern Choctaw 20

Leroy 47, Georgiana 12

Linden 34, Autaugaville 0

Loachapoka 28, Keith 24

Lynn 42, Donoho 0

Maplesville 55, RC Hatch 8

Marion Co. 59, Ragland 22

Meek 46, Cedar Bluff 6

Millry 55, Florala 7

Pickens Co. 34, Wadley 15

35 Spring Garden, 7 South Lamar

Sweet Water 48, Verbena 8

Valley Head 61, Phillips-Bear Creek 20

SHAFT

CLASS AAA

Glenwood (7-3) receives a bye

Lee-Scott (10-0) receives bye

Morgan Aca. 40, Autauga Aca. 24

Valiant Cross 30, Monroe Aca. 20

CLASS AA

Chambers Aca. 56, Escambia Aca. 12

Clarke Prep 35, Macon-East 19

Edgewood 14, Banks Aca. 7

55 Patrician, Abbeville Chr. 13

CLASS A

Crenshaw Chr. 32, Wilcox Aca. 6

Jackson Aca. 58, Lakeside 0

Lowndes Aca. 61, Snook 12

Southern Aca. 21, South Choctaw Aca. 14