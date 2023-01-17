Alabama Has Connections to Most Iconic Moments in the NFL Playoffs

The 50th anniversary of ‘The Immaculate Reception’ was recently celebrated in December. It stands as one of the best, if not the best, playoff moment in NFL history.

Everyone should know what happened, but just in case you don’t, here is a quick synopsis. With about 20 seconds left in the game, Pittsburgh trailed Oakland 7-6 in an AFC Divisional playoff game. On fourth down, Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw threw a pass to John Fuqua about 25 yards downfield.

.

