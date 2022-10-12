Alabama Football’s tough out-of-conference schedule in the next decade

Today, the Alabama Crimson Tide added the Minnesota Golden Gophers to their future schedule with a home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. Minnesota will be the second Big Ten school to play a home-and-home series against the Crimson Tide in the coming years joining the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Crimson Tide will play an Unreal out-of-conference schedule in the coming years in addition to an already-loaded SEC schedule. Alabama has also added the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, and more to show that they’ll play anyone anywhere.

As the college football Playoffs expands, more teams will get in and it won’t have quite the same effect if you lose a game. So, it will be more important to play in tough games rather than racking up easy wins against inferior competition.

Read below to see the year-by-year breakdown of Alabama’s upcoming out-of-conference schedule.