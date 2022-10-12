Alabama Football’s tough out-of-conference schedule in the next decade

Today, the Alabama Crimson Tide added the Minnesota Golden Gophers to their future schedule with a home-and-home series in 2032 and 2033. Minnesota will be the second Big Ten school to play a home-and-home series against the Crimson Tide in the coming years joining the Wisconsin Badgers.

The Crimson Tide will play an Unreal out-of-conference schedule in the coming years in addition to an already-loaded SEC schedule. Alabama has also added the likes of Ohio State, Notre Dame, Florida State, and more to show that they’ll play anyone anywhere.

As the college football Playoffs expands, more teams will get in and it won’t have quite the same effect if you lose a game. So, it will be more important to play in tough games rather than racking up easy wins against inferior competition.

Read below to see the year-by-year breakdown of Alabama’s upcoming out-of-conference schedule.

2023

Credit: John Gutierrez-USA TODAY Sports

Texas (Sept. 9)

@ USF (Sept. 16)

2024

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

USF (Sept. 7)

@ Wisconsin (Sept. 14)

2025

Credit: Melina Vastola-USA TODAY Sports

@ FSU (Aug. 30)

Wisconsin (Sept. 13)

2026

(Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

@ West Virginia (Sept. 5)

USF (Sept. 12)

Florida State (Sept. 19)

2027

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia (Sept. 4)

@ Ohio State (Sept. 18)

2028

Credit: Rob Ferguson-USA TODAY Sports

Ohio State (Sept. 9)

@ Oklahoma State (Sept. 23)

2029

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

@ Notre Dame (Sept. 1)

Oklahoma State (Sept. 15)

2030

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

@ Georgia Tech (Aug. 31)

Notre Dame (Sept. 14)

2031

Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Georgia Tech (Aug. 30)

@ Boston College (Sept. 13)

2032

Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports

Arizona (Sept. 4)

@ Minnesota (Sept. 18)

2033

Credit: Harrison Barden-USA TODAY Sports

@ Arizona (Sept. 3)

Minnesota (Sept. 17)

2034

Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

@ Virgina Tech (Sept. 2)

Boston College (Sept. 16)

2035

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Virgina Tech (Sept. 1)

.

