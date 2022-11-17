Alabama football’s last 10 results before the Iron Bowl

Well. 8 Alabama is set to take on the Austin Peay Governors this weekend in Tuscaloosa before wrapping up the 2022 regular season against arch-rival Auburn.

Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide will have to get started early this weekend with the Matchup against the Governors scheduled for 11:00 am

Obviously, Alabama will need to take care of business on Saturday before moving on to Cadillac Williams and the Auburn Tigers, but I thought it would be fun to take a trip down memory lane and look at how the Crimson Tide fared on the weekend before the Iron Bowl.

Here are the last 10 results for the Tide the week before facing the Tigers.

2021: Alabama 42, Arkansas 35

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2020: Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

Mickey Welsh/The Montgomery Advertiser via USA TODAY Sports

2019: Alabama 66, Western Carolina 3

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2018: Alabama 50, The Citadel 17

Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (13) carries the ball against The Citadel In first half action at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Ala., on Saturday November 17, 2018.

Tua1104

2017: Alabama 56, Mercer 0

Adam Hagy-USA TODAY Sports

2016: Alabama 31, Chattanooga 3

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2015: Alabama 56, Charleston Southern 6

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2014: Alabama 48, Western Carolina 14

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2013: Alabama 49, Chattanooga 0

John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

2012: Alabama 49, Western Carolina 0

Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

