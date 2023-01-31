Alabama football’s Jaylen Moody recovering from injury, Pursuing NFL Draft

MOBILE, Ala. – Having to watch a Bowl game from the sideline wasn’t the way Alabama football linebacker Jaylen Moody wanted to end his Collegiate career.

Having to miss time with shoulder injuries certainly wasn’t what he was hoping for when he decided to remove his name from the transfer portal and stay for one more year in 2022.

Moody, a fifth-year senior, used his extra year of eligibility made possible by the NCAA’s COVID-19 waiver. He only played in 10 of the 13 games, though. They dealt with lingering shoulder problems.

Moody said he tore his labrum and messed up his rotator cuff.

“I had the double whammy,” Moody told The Tuscaloosa News at the Senior Bowl. “The whole time, I was going through thinking it was one little injury, but the whole time, I’m dealing with both of them. There were times throughout the season I’d make one little hit or somebody would tap my shoulder and it would just shut off on me. I had to get that repaired after the Doctors told me that.”

Moody said it’s something he had been dealing with most of the season, going back to summer. They said they hurt it in the middle of the season, around the week leading up to Mississippi State.

“Then it just kind of got worse from there,” Moody said.

They didn’t play in the Iron Bowl or the Sugar Bowl, Alabama’s last two games of the season, according to Pro Football Focus’ charting.

He was in street clothes while his teammates practiced for and played in the game against Kansas State in late December.

“It took a toll on me,” Moody said. “I wanted to be out there with my brothers. Not being able to play my last game with my guys in my senior year, it hurt me.”

Moody made sure to stay close, though, and participate by giving insights to his teammates as much as he could.

Moody finished his senior season with eight starts in 10 games with 50 tackles, eight that went for a loss, and two sacks. They also had a fumble recovery.

Now, he’s Pursuing the NFL. He’s not taking part in the Senior Bowl officially, but he came to Mobile this week anyway to meet people.

“I’m really just here to be around the game, show that I’m still here, I love the team and support my teammates,” Moody said.

He continues to rehab his shoulder in hopes he will be able to take part in one of Alabama’s two pro days in the spring. Moody said he is making sure to take his time rehabbing his shoulder.

“My shoulder is doing really good,” Moody said. “I got some updates from my doctor pretty much telling me that in about another month, I should be able to go back out and lift weights, start doing my field drills and everything. Really, mentally, I feel like I could go out here and do a lot more, but I really need to hold back. That’s what the doctor is telling me. Really, just trying to hold me back from re-injuring things.”

OFick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.