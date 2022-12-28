Alabama Football Sugar Bowl Wednesday Practice Report

NEW ORLEANS – The Crimson Tide was back in action Wednesday morning for its third practice in New Orleans and tenth overall for the Sugar Bowl.

Alabama football practiced in shells inside the Caesars Superdome for two hours to continue preparing for Kansas State.

During the limited media viewing period, the team went through warmup stretches but then split into offensive and defensive drills.

The Offensive side of the ball will meet with the media later Wednesday afternoon including Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien, Jahmyr Gibbs, Ja’Corey Brooks, Cameron Latu and Emil Ekiyor Jr.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button