Alabama Football Set to Host Two Defensive Backs From Texas on Saturday

The University of Alabama will host four-star safety Corian Gipson and four-star cornerback Jaden Allen on Jan. 28, per numerous reports. The two defensive backs are both from Texas and Allen is already committed to the Longhorns.

Corian Gipson

The 6-foot, 165-pound prospect out of Lancaster High School, Texas, is ranked as the ninth-best junior in the state of and the Consensus No. 5 safety in the Class of 2024, per On3 recruiting.

