Alabama football schedule for the 2023 season
How do things look for Alabama in the SEC and College Football Playoff race this year?
Let’s look at the full Alabama football schedule for the Crimson Tide’s 2023 season.
Sept. 2 vs. Middle Tennessee State
Sept. 9 vs. Texas
Sept. 16 at South Florida
Sept. 23 vs. Ole Miss
Sept. 30 at Mississippi State
October 7 at Texas A&M
October 14 vs. Arkansas
October 21 vs. Tennessee
October 28 Idle
Nov. 4 vs. LSU
Nov. 11 at Kentucky
Nov. 18 vs. Chattanooga
Nov. 25 at Auburn
MTSU Blue Raiders
2022 record: 8-5 (4-4 C-USA)
All-time series: Alabama, 2-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 37-10 (2015)
Texas Longhorns
2022 record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)
All-time series: Texas, 7-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 20-19 (2022)
South Florida Bulls
2022 record: 1-11 (0-8 AAC)
All-time series: Alabama, 1-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 40-17 (2003)
Be Miss Rebels
2022 record: 8-4 (4-4 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 54-10-2
Last meeting: Alabama, 30-24 (2022)
Mississippi State Bulldogs
2022 record: 9-4 (4-4 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 85-18-3
Last meeting: Alabama, 30-6 (2022)
Texas A&M Aggies
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 12-3
Last meeting: Alabama, 24-20 (2022)
Arkansas Razorbacks
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 23-8
Last meeting: Alabama, 49-26 (2022)
Tennessee Volunteers
2022 record: 11-2 (6-2 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 58-39-7
Last meeting: Tennessee, 52-49 (2022)
LSU Tigers
2022 record: 10-4 (6-2 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 55-27-5
Last meeting: LSU, 32-31 (2022)
Kentucky Wildcats
2022 record: 7-6 (3-5 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama 38-2-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 63-3 (2020)
Chattanooga Mocs
2022 record: 7-4 (5-3 SoCon)
All-time series: Alabama, 13-0
Last meeting: Alabama, 31-3 (2016)
Auburn Tigers
2022 record: 5-7 (2-6 SEC)
All-time series: Alabama, 49-37-1
Last meeting: Alabama, 49-27 (2022)
Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl
Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl
Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship
This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season.
Ohio State won the first Championship under the current system.
Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20) and Clemson (2016 and ’18) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.
Here’s a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.
2014
Rose Bowl — Well. 2 Oregon 59, well 3 Florida State 20
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 1 Alabama 35
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Ohio State 42, well 2 Oregon 20
2015
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Clemson 37, well 4 Oklahoma 17
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Alabama 38, well 3 Michigan State 0
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Alabama 45, well 1 Clemson 40
2016
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 31, Well. 3 Ohio State 0
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 24, Well. 4 Washington 7th
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 35, Well. 1 Alabama 31
2017
Rose Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 54, Well. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)
Sugar Bowl — Well. 4 Alabama 24, Well. 1 Clemson 6
CFP National Championship — Well. 4 Alabama 26, Well. 3 Georgia (OT)
2018
Orange Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 45, Well. 4 Oklahoma 34
Cotton Bowl — Well. 2 Clemson 30, Well. 3 Notre Dame 3
CFP National Championship — Well. 2 Clemson 44, Well. 1 Alabama 16
2019
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 LSU 63, Well. 4 Oklahoma 28
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 Clemson 29, Well. 2 Ohio State 23
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 LSU 42, Well. 3 Clemson 25
2020
Rose Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 31, Well. 4 Notre Dame 14
Sugar Bowl — Well. 3 Ohio State 49, Well. 2 Clemson 28
CFP National Championship — Well. 1 Alabama 52, Well. 3 Ohio State 24
2021
Cotton Bowl — Well. 1 Alabama 27, Well. 4 Cincinnati 6
Orange Bowl — Well. 3 Georgia 34, Well. 2 Michigan 11
CFP National Championship — Well. 3 Georgia 33, Well. 1 Alabama 18
2022
Fiesta Bowl — Well. 3 TCU 51, Well. 2 Michigan 45
Peach Bowl — Well. 1 Georgia 42, Well. 4 Ohio State 41
CFP National Championship — TBD
