Alabama football recruiting: 5-star Keon Keeley commits to Crimson Tide

Five-star edge rusher Keon Keeley has announced he committed to Alabama and its No. 1 ranked recruiting class for the 2023 college football season.

Keeley originally pledged to Notre Dame, but then decided to pull out of that commitment in the middle of August, saying that the process was “quite challenging” and that he wanted to make sure he made the right decision.

Keeley is a Consensus five-star prospect and the No. 7 overall ranked Recruit in the 2023 class, according to the industry-generated 247Sports Composite Recruiting Rankings. The service rates him as the No. 3 players from Florida.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button