Alabama football receiver Tyler Harrell enters transfer Portal

Alabama football receiver Tyler Harrell has entered the transfer portal, they announced Saturday.

Harrell transferred to the Crimson Tide from Louisville ahead of the 2022 season but played sparingly as he dealt with a foot injury at times during the season. He is the fifth Alabama receiver to enter the transfer portal this season.

Harrell didn’t see the field until the Mississippi State game in late October. In that game, he saw six snaps and caught one pass for 12 yards. Over the course of the season, he received 33 snaps per Pro Football Focus. Harrell finished the year with two receptions for 18 yards.

Harrell’s addition was met with optimism considering the speed he was known to bring. At the Louisville Pro Day, he was hand-timed in the 40-yard dash at 4.19 seconds and officially clocked at 4.24. The record at the NFL Combine is 4.22.

They weren’t able to show that off much this season, though.

“Yeah the injury set me back,” Harrell said, talking to two reporters in the locker room after Alabama beat Kansas State 45-20. “After I healed up, I was dealing with the same injury.”

Harrell put an orthopedic boot on his foot before he left the locker room after the Sugar Bowl. He had suited up for the game, but it was clear he was still dealing with some lingering effects from the foot injury.

Despite the injury impacting Harrell’s availability and development, he spoke well of Alabama and his experience, calling it “phenomenal.”

He was asked if he was glad he came to Alabama.

“Yes I’m glad,” Harrell said. “100%.”