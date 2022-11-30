Alabama football receiver to enter transfer Portal

Alabama football receiver Traeshon Holden is the latest member of the Crimson Tide to announce he will be entering the transfer portal.

They made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.

“To the Alabama Family, I would like to thank Coach Saban and the entire Alabama coaching staff for everything that you have done for me while I was a student-athlete here,” Holden wrote. “Having said that, I would like to announce that I will be entering the transfer portal effective immediately.”

Holden, a junior, has caught 25 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns this season for the Crimson Tide (10-2). He did not see much playing time at the end of the season, but he caught a 27-yard touchdown in the Iron Bowl against Auburn.

He’s among a handful of players, including reserve receiver Christian Leary, who have announced their intentions recently. Roster turnover has begun, which is inevitable in the transfer Portal era. Players can officially enter the Portal on Dec. 5.

Holden is the biggest name yet to make his intentions known from this Alabama roster. He was a starter to begin the year. The remainder have, primarily, been reserves.

Holden started the first five games. They saw limited snaps from there, per Pro Football Focus: Texas A&M (41 Offensive snaps), Tennessee (12), Mississippi State (15), LSU (0), Ole Miss (0), Austin Peay (30) and Auburn ( 11).

Entering the Portal does not preclude a player from returning to his team. It just allows other teams to contact them.