Alabama football offers Speedy Florida WR Santonyo Isaac

Santonyo Isaac earned an offer from Alabama football Friday.

Isaac attends Tampa Bay Tech High School in Florida, and he is a member of the 2025 recruiting class. The sophomore currently holds 21 D1 offers after the Crimson Tide offered him.

Alabama’s running back Coach Robert Gillespie informed Isaac of his offer from the Crimson Tide. The 2025 prospect said the offer caught him by surprise.

“It was shocking,” said Isaac. “My day was already going good, but when he told me it made it even better. It was special to have one of the best college programs offer me. It is a nice school, nice facilities, very nice campus overall.”

Isaac wants to get to Tuscaloosa soon for a visit

“I plan to visit there soon, most likely in the spring, if not then the summer,” Isaac said.

At 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, Isaac is a speedster at wide receiver. Gillespie raved about his explosiveness and speed upon offering him.

Watch Santonyo Isaac Highlights Below:

Justin Smith is a Scouting/Recruiting Analyst for Touchdown Alabama Magazine. You can follow him on Twitter, via @Jdsmith31Smith