Alabama Football Offers Five Prospects from Florida on Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is going to work in Bradenton, Fla.

The Crimson Tide has a long history with IMG Academy and its players, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing any time soon.

On Friday, five different recruits announced offers from Alabama — with four of them coming out of Bradenton.

Ernest Willor, DL

The first of the five recruits is defensive lineman Ernest Willor. Willor, a five-star, is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall player in the country.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button