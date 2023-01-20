Alabama Football Offers Five Prospects from Florida on Friday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide coaching staff is going to work in Bradenton, Fla.

The Crimson Tide has a long history with IMG Academy and its players, and it doesn’t look like that’s changing any time soon.

On Friday, five different recruits announced offers from Alabama — with four of them coming out of Bradenton.

Ernest Willor, DL

The first of the five recruits is defensive lineman Ernest Willor. Willor, a five-star, is the No. 3 defensive lineman in the Class of 2024 according to 247Sports. He is the No. 12 overall player in the country.

Willor transferred in to IMG from Gilman School in Baltimore, Md. He has offers from 22 schools including Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Ohio State and Tennessee.

The Crimson Tide added its name to that list.

Kaden Strayhorn, OL

Strayhorn, another IMG product, is a 6-foot-4, 290-pound interior offensive lineman in the Class of 2025. He is originally from Detroit, Mich.

He has offers from Miami, Michigan, Tennessee, Texas, USC and others.

Scroll to Continue

Hardley Gilmore, WR

Like Strayhorn, Gilmore is in the Class of 2025. Standing at 6-foot-1 and 165 pounds, he is the only player offered on Friday not from IMG. Gilmore is playing his high school ball at Pahokee High School in Florida.

He has offers from Florida State, Georgia, Maryland, South Carolina and others.

Zech Fort, S

Fort is a 5-foot-10, 175-pound safety in the Class of 2026.

He has 12 total offers, including Georgia — who offered him on Thursday. Arizona, Colorado, Georgia Tech, Ole Miss and others are also in the mix for the high school freshman.

Keenyi Pepe, OT

Pepe is a freshman Offensive tackle at IMG — and he is already 6-foot-6 and 275 pounds.

With 13 offers, he is already highly sought after. Alabama put its name in with Oregon, Utah, Kansas, Pittsburgh and more.

See Also:

Recruiting Rundown: The Sanders Effect

Alabama Lands Georgia LB from Transfer Portal