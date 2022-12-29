Alabama football OC Bill O’Brien responds to Criticism about offense

NEW ORLEANS ― Alabama football Offensive Coordinator Bill O’Brien has been a popular recipient of criticism from fans this season and last.

Ahead of the Sugar Bowl, O’Brien was asked Wednesday how he would respond to the criticism of the offense and play-calling.

“I don’t really pay attention to that,” O’Brien said. “Sorry. I don’t know what the Criticism would be, but look, we all try to do better. We all try to do the best we can to be as consistent as we can. I think over the last two seasons, we ‘ve been pretty productive.”

He pointed to how the Crimson Tide (10-2) has averaged about 40 points. Alabama has averaged 40.8 this season heading into the Matchup Saturday (11 am, ESPN) against Kansas State (10-3). That’s actually a slight improvement over 2021, when Alabama averaged 39.9.

“Are there areas we can be better at? Certainly,” O’Brien said. “There are always areas we can be better at. We work hard to do that. As far as Criticism and things like that, that’s probably a question for somebody else.”

BILL O’BRIEN’S FUTURE:Will Bill O’Brien return to Alabama football? Could he join the NFL’s Patriots? What they said

SUGAR BOWL:What we saw inside Alabama football’s practice Wednesday ahead of the Sugar Bowl

After the loss to LSU, Alabama Coach Nick Saban was asked to assess the job O’Brien has done this year. Saban said that day in early November that everyone has things they must do better.

“I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent,” Saban said then. “We’re all working hard together. We’re all responsible for what we do. Do we need to play better on both sides of the ball? Absolutely.”

O’Brien also discussed the challenges of this season and if inconsistent receiver play has added to that. They hadn’t spoken with Reporters since August. Alabama only makes its coordinators available to reporters one day early in preseason practices.

“Every season is challenging in its own way,” O’Brien said. “This season there have been times we’ve been very, very productive. Other times, maybe not as consistent as we want it to be. Everybody plays a part in that. I don’t think it’s just one position or one person. I think it’s a team game. At the end of the day, we’ve been very good for most of the season. Certain times during the season, we weren’t as consistent as we wanted to be.”

O’Brien’s two-year contract runs through the end of February. Some reports have linked him to the New England Patriots.

O’Brien emphasized multiple times Wednesday that he is focused on the matchup with Kansas State and not his future. He said he has not had any conversations with NFL folks relative to working in the NFL.

“Whatever conversations happen after this game, those will take place when they take place,” O’Brien said. “Really just focused on this game and doing a good job as I can with the players and coaching staff to have a productive offense on Saturday.”