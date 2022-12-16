Alabama football not expecting any Sugar Bowl opt-outs, Nick Saban says

It appears Alabama football won’t have any players opt out of the Sugar Bowl, after all.

Ahead of Bowl practices, Nick Saban told ESPN’s Chris Low on Friday that the Crimson Tide don’t expect any players to opt out of the game on Dec. 31 (11 a.m., ESPN). That includes quarterback Bryce Young and edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Alabama (10-2) will face Big 12 Champion Kansas State (10-3) in New Orleans.

This marks only the second time since the College Football Playoff started in 2014 that Alabama has found itself in the situation of players considering opt outs. The Crimson Tide also missed the four-team playoff field after the 2019 season, and Veterans Trevon Diggs and Terrell Lewis opted out of the Citrus Bowl.

But neither were projected as high as Young and Anderson. Both have been listed as top-five draft prospects on many early boards released by ESPN and others.

Saban has made it clear, even without playoff implications, there’s still an opportunity for players to create value for themselves.

“We certainly have a great amount of appreciation and respect for the guys who are going to finish the season with the team, and we’re going to do the best job we can to help put those guys in a position where they have a chance to be successful,” Saban said when the bowls were announced. “There will be some opportunity for some new guys, no question. But we’re looking forward to the challenge.”

Neither Young nor Anderson have much to gain for their draft profiles by playing in this game, though.

While opt-outs can be controversial, there’s some logic behind them because of injury risks. Former Notre Dame linebacker Jaylon Smith played in the Fiesta Bowl in 2016 and tore his ACL. He was expected to be a first-round pick but fell to the second round because of the injury.

When the discussion of opting out was brought up in past years, Saban has discussed how he would respect and understand decisions to sit out Bowl games without playoff implications.

“I kind of get it if you’re a high first-round draft pick – (weighing) the money (available) and how you can protect and insure yourself – may make a business decision that says the risk is not worth the reward of playing in the game,” Saban said in 2019. “But if you’re not in that position, then you have an opportunity to showcase your talents and impress people with how you play in the (bowl) game. And that’s pretty much what I told those guys, and it’s their choice.”

