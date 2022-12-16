Alabama Football Not Anticipating Any Opt-Outs, Per Reports

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — According to reports, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. will not be opting out of the Sugar Bowl. In fact, if the report is accurate, no Crimson Tide players will.

On Friday afternoon, ESPN’s Chris Low announced on Twitter that Alabama head Coach Nick Saban informed him that not only are Young and Anderson not expected to opt out, but the Crimson Tide isn’t expecting any opt-outs for the game in general.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button