Alabama Football, Nick Saban Interested In Jeremy Pruitt

Alabama is Entering foreign territory; they are playing catchup and aren’t the odds-on favorite for what feels like the first time under Nick Saban.

They lost their belt to Georgia after the 2022 national title. While the Crimson Tide are still formidable contenders and the first team many will think about, Georgia has lost one game over their past thirty, winning consecutive national championships.

Therefore, Alabama must continue to stack toward Georgia’s standard. The red and black have many big-name assistants roaming the sidelines: Will Muschamp, Todd Monken, Glenn Schumann, and others.

The Crimson Tide has two Coordinator openings, and they may be looking to follow suit. CBS Sports reported that Saban has reached out to former Tennessee head Coach Jeremy Pruitt regarding the job.

Tennessee fired Pruitt amid a litany of recruiting violations and poor on-field performance. He is currently dealing with 18 Level 1 recruiting violations, the highest penalty the NCAA gives.

CBS said that while the subject has been broached, no offer has been made. It seems unlikely, yet notable, that Saban is turning to Pruitt, who is high on their preference list.

“Sources indicate Pruitt would face long odds to getting hired by the Tide as the subject of an ongoing NCAA investigation. He was fired at Tennessee two years ago as the NCAA levied allegations of 18 Level I violations on the Volunteers. Level I violations are most serious on the NCAA’s scale of infractions.” – CBS Sports

Pruitt spent three seasons with the Volunteers, going 16-19. The 2020 season was his last, as the Volunteers went 3-7 despite opening the season as the No. 25 team in the AP Poll.

