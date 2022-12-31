Alabama football makes goal-line stand in Sugar Bowl vs. Kansas State

The Alabama football defense had been on the field for more than 10 minutes when Kansas State lined up for its third fourth-down attempt on a long drive Saturday, this one coming from the 2-yard line in the Sugar Bowl in Caesars Superdome.

The Crimson Tide was able to get the stop as Will Howard’s pass to Ben Sinnott’s pass fell incomplete in the end zone. Alabama was able to take over on Downs with 1:01 left in the half. The stop ended an 18-play drive that covered 73 yards while taking 10:32 off the clock during the second quarter.

The Wildcats attempted three fourth-down plays, converting two to help set them up inside the Alabama 10-yard-line. The Crimson Tide was able to control running back Deuce Vaughn, holding him to one yard on six carries. Howard went 6 of 10 for 61 yards on the drive.

