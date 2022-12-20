Alabama Football Loses Another Transfer to TCU

TCU made the College Football Playoff over Alabama, and now it is taking away some of its players.

On Saturday, former Crimson Tide wide receiver JoJo Earle decided to take his talents to Fort Worth to play for head coach Sonny Dykes and the Horned Frogs.

Now, Offensive lineman Tommy Brockermeyer will do the same.

After all, it makes sense. Brockermeyer is from Fort Worth, where he played at All Saints Episcopal School. He was a five-star Recruit out of high school, and the overall No. 6 players in the country. Brockermeyer was the No. 2 player in the state of Texas and the second-highest rated Offensive lineman in the Class of 2021.

