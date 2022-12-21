Alabama football lands 5-star James Smith of Carver on signing day

The top college football prospect in Alabama is staying home.

James Smith, a five-star defensive tackle from GW Carver, signed with Alabama football in a ceremony at the school Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 305-pound Smith is the No. 18-ranked Recruit in the 247Sports Composite and the No. 2 defensive lineman in the Class of 2023. He was choosing among Alabama, Alabama State, Auburn, Florida, Georgia and Ohio State.

Smith was named first team All-State by the Alabama Sports Writers Association after a senior season in which he compiled 75 tackles, 13 tackles for loss and nine sacks to lead Carver to an 8-2 record and the Class 6A Region 2 championship.

