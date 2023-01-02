Alabama football didn’t have enough closers in 2022, so it fell short of the Championship

First, Alabama football had the dropped pass. Next, the missed kick. Then, the defense gave up 45 yards in 15 seconds.

Tennessee kicked the game-winning field goal, and the Neyland Stadium field turned into a sea of ​​orange.

That turn of events wasn’t the exact same as what happened in Baton Rouge a few weeks later, but the two nights rhymed.

Alabama looked to have won the game at Tiger Stadium with a highlight-reel-worthy touchdown from quarterback Bryce Young to receiver Ja’Corey Brooks to take the lead with 4:44 left. Then LSU marched down the field and scored to take the lead back. A Will Reichard field goal pushed the game to overtime, but the defense couldn’t stop the Tigers. LSU needed only one play to score and one more play to win the game on a two-point conversion.

“I felt like in those games in critical moments, the other team stepped up and made more plays when we did,” Alabama defensive coordinator Pete Golding said before the Sugar Bowl. “That’s something that we emphasized towards the end of the year. You look at those two games specifically, we had the opportunity in both those games in the fourth quarter to win the game on defense, and we didn’t.”

That was the difference between this being a good season and a national championship season.

ALABAMA FOOTBALL:Alabama football receivers create separation in the Sugar Bowl, and that’s good news for 2023

CRIMSON TIDE:Will Jahmyr Gibbs, Eli Ricks, Tyler Harrell be back with Alabama football? What they said

Alabama had an opportunity this year to win another CFP title. That was evident in the Sugar Bowl as the Crimson Tide pummeled a top-10 Kansas State team 45-20 that beat TCU a few weeks earlier. On New Year’s Eve, Alabama was playing football worthy of the College Football Playoff. Yet, the Crimson Tide was playing in New Orleans while the other top four teams battled it out in Atlanta and Phoenix.

Why? Alabama (11-2) just didn’t have enough closers in critical moments this season. Instead, the Crimson Tide was left wondering what could have been had it put together a product with the consistency Coach Nick Saban always covets.

Winning in that hostile Tennessee environment would be difficult for anyone. The same goes for Death Valley.

Saban’s Alabama teams often find a way, though. This year, the Crimson Tide did against Texas, Texas A&M and Ole Miss, and all those efforts are commendable. But Alabama needed to close out at least one more tough game against LSU or Tennessee for the opportunity to contend for a national championship, the expectation in Tuscaloosa every year now.

There are a variety of reasons on the field why this Alabama team wasn’t as dominant as many in the dynasty. Missed tackles occurred at a higher rate than usual. Receivers had problems getting open at times and playing with consistency. Penalties popped up far too often, something that falls heavily on the shoulders of the coaching staff. Alabama also had a rare negative turnover ratio.

There are areas that need to be fixed in the offseason, but despite all of that, Alabama was still only two plays away from an undefeated regular season and likely a playoff spot. Don’t forget that.

That’s why it’s not time to write the Obituary for the Saba dynasty, as much as many wanted to after the LSU loss. Do some changes need to be made? Absolutely. Do corrections need to happen? Definitely.

But more than anything else, Alabama needs to close out games better, no matter how ideal the circumstance or environment.

The Talent should be there, even as Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. are likely to depart for the NFL Draft. Saban just signed the top recruiting class in the Nation for the 10thth time since 247Sports started ranking classes in 2010.

It’s just a matter of developing that talent into players who make plays in crucial moments late in games, set up by good decision-making from the coaches calling plays.

Before the Sugar Bowl, Saban said the difference in teams that close games and those that don’t are those that can stay focused in the moment.

“There was an old statement that I read once that Michael Jordan said: ‘When I play at the end of a game, I never change. I just stay focused on what I have to do on that particular play and that particular moment, and I take advantage of the fact that other people change,’” Saban said. “So saying all that to say this: Some people have the ability to do that because they have the maturity as a competitor that allows them to stay focused on what they need to do in that moment. It’s not the circumstance of the moment. It’s how they respond and being able to stay focused in that moment to make plays.”