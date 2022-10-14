Alabama football Coach updates status of quarterback Bryce Young

Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young’s status against Tennessee is still up in the air as of Thursday Coach Nick Saban said during his Weekly radio show.

Young has practiced sparingly throughout the week but looks to be a game-time decision again. Saban reiterated that it’ll once again come down to if Young can manage the pain while throwing.

“Bryce has practiced some this week,” Saban said. “I think it comes down to how does he feel and we feel that he can throw the ball effectively enough. He’s not going to hurt himself by doing it, I just don’t know how much it will hurt him if he does it. He’s done it on a limited basis so that’s the question. Nobody is going to know that until Saturday comes, he won’t know it, I won’t know it, nobody will know it and I know he wants to play and he thinks he can play and we’ll see”

