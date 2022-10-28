Alabama Football After The Calm

After eight consecutive games, Alabama has arrived at its most common bye week, the open date. As has been most common in the Nick Saban Era at Bama, the opponent next week – Saturday, Nov. 5 – will be LSU. Kickoff in Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge is at 6 pm CDT (the final day of Daylight Savings Time this year) with ESPN televising.

Alabama is 7-1 overall, 4-1 in SEC games and ranked sixth in the nation, and LSU is 6-2, 4-1 and ranked 18th.

It probably seems that Alabama always has its open date prior to playing LSU (which also usually has its bye week before playing the Crimson Tide). Not always, but in Saban’s previous 15 seasons in Tuscaloosa, Bama has had an open date 12 times before playing LSU. The Tide, which has an all-time record of 55-26-5 against the Tigers, under Saban is 8-4 in LSU games following open dates. (He is 12-4 in all games vs. LSU, the addition to the regular season games being the BCS national Championship game that re-matched the two for the 2011 title.)

In these post-bye games against LSU, the Tide has a 5-3 record in Tuscaloosa, a 3-1 mark in Baton Rouge.

In the 15 previous years, Alabama has had 19 games after open dates, owing to four seasons – 2008-13-14-19 – in which there were two bye weeks.

The Tide is 14-5 in all such games.

Alabama has twice had an open date before playing Texas A&M (2-0 record) and Ole Miss (1-1) and has had the bye week once each before games against Auburn (1-0), Missouri (1-0), and Kentucky (1-0).

From the early 1960s until the mid-’90s, Alabama and Auburn had open dates before meeting in the final game of the regular season.

Alabama has won six national championships in the previous 15 years and is 5-1 in its bye week games in those seasons, including 3-1 vs. LSU and 1-0 against Missouri and Kentucky. The one loss to LSU came in the 2011 season when the Tigers were 9-6 winners in overtime in Tuscaloosa and Bama won the national championship 21-0 over LSU in New Orleans.

Incidentally, the Tide is 20-0 in the Saban Era in games prior to the bye week, including last week’s 30-6 win over Mississippi State. Alabama has a 10-0 record against Tennessee in games before an open date, 3-0 vs. Mississippi State, 2-0 vs. Ole Miss, and 1-0 vs. Texas A&M, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, and Virginia Tech .

Results of Alabama games following bye weeks:

2007 – LSU 41, Alabama 34

2008 – Alabama 24, Ole Miss 20

2008 – Alabama 36, ​​Auburn 0

2009 – Alabama 24, LSU 15

2010 – LSU 24, Alabama 21 @ Baton Rouge

2011 – LSU 9, Alabama 6 (OT)

2012 – Alabama 42, Missouri 10 @ Columbia

2013 – Alabama 49, Texas A&M 42 @ Bryan-College Station

2013 – Alabama 38, LSU 17

2014 – Ole Miss 23, Alabama 17 @ Oxford

2014 – Alabama 20, LSU 13 (OT) @ Baton Rouge

2015 – Alabama 30, LSU 16

2016 – Alabama 10, LSU 0 @ Baton Rouge

2017 – Alabama 24, LSU 10

2018 – Alabama 29, LSU 0 @ Baton Rouge

2019 – Alabama 47, Texas A&M 28 @ Bryan-College Station

2019 – LSU 46, Alabama 41

2020 – Alabama 63, Kentucky 3

2021 – Alabama 20, LSU 14