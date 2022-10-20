Alabama fans taking the Tennessee loss hard & can Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss take the next step?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde, & SI’s Ross Dellenger pick the biggest week 8 college football games against the spread in our Weekly Race for the Case episode.

The guys discuss the major Matchup between the Ole Miss Rebels & LSU Tigers, while in other SEC news, Alabama fans have been taking the loss to the University of Tennessee very hard by accusing officiating conspiracy. We have an update on the Little Blessings preschool saga & Dan prepared a trivia game inspired by the University of Miami Ohio. There was a sandwich throwing scandal at Halftime between Michigan and Penn State last weekend that resulted in a full breakdown.

Plus, the guys pick #18 ranked Syracuse Orange at the #4 ranked Clemson Tigers, the #20 ranked Texas Longhorns at the #11 ranked Oklahoma State Cowboys, the #11 ranked UCLA Bruins at the #12 ranked Oregon Ducks, the #17 ranked Kansas State Wildcats at #8 ranked TCU Horned Frogs, the #7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels at the LSU Tigers & as always, Pat, Dan & Ross close out with their Locks of the week.

2:54 The #7 ranked Ole Miss Rebels visit the LSU Tigers in a prove-it game for Lane Kiffin and Brian Kelly

18:00 The Little Blessings childcare teachers who intentionally scared the children have been Arrested for child abuse by the state of Mississippi. Felony charges across the board for the teachers.

22:17 Alabama Crimson Tide fans have taken the loss to the Tennessee Volunteers very poorly

29:49 Dan’s University of Miami Ohio inspired trivia

37:40 Nashville is possibly getting a Dome stadium which could open up a lot of College Football Playoff game possibilities

40:07 At Halftime of Penn State vs Michigan, Penn State players threw PB&Js at the Michigan players in the shared tunnel

46:21 #18 ranked Syracuse @ #4 ranked Clemson

48:29 #20 ranked Texas @ #11 ranked Oklahoma State

51:10 #11 ranked UCLA @ #12 ranked Oregon

54:00 #17 ranked Kansas State @ #8 ranked TCU

56:24 #7 ranked Ole Miss @ LSU

59:48 Lock of the week

