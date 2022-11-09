Alabama drops in latest College Football Playoff rankings

Alabama has Mathematical hope left of making the College Football Playoff, but it would need to follow an incredibly narrow path of Qualifying for the SEC Championship game and then winning it.

That means for now, Tide fans’ Tuesday evenings have been freed up and there is not much to learn from the CFP committee’s latest rankings release.

Alabama predictably fell from No. 6 in last week’s rankings to No. 9 in the committee’s updated version after Saturday night’s loss to LSU.

That was less of a drop, though, than both major polls. Alabama dropped to No. 11 in the coaches poll and No. 10 in the Associated Press poll on Sunday.

As was expected, Georgia moved into the No. 1 spot after knocking off top-ranked Tennessee.

Up next for Alabama is Ole Miss, which stayed at No. 11 after its opening week. The Tide would need to beat Ole Miss and Auburn, plus have now-No. 7 LSU lost to unranked Arkansas and Texas A&M in order to complete an improbable run to the SEC title game.

College Football Playoff committee rankings (Nov. 8):

1. Georgia

2. Ohio State

3. Michigan

4. TCU

5. Tennessee

6. Oregon

7. LSU

8. U.S.C

9. Alabama

10. Clemson

11. Be Miss

12. UCLA

13. Utah

14. Penn State

15. North Carolina

16. NC State

17. Tulane

18. Texas

19. Kansas State

20. Notre Dame

21. Illinois

22. UCF

23. Florida State

24. Kentucky

25. Washington

