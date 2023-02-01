Alabama Crimson Tide Doesn’t Land Washington Football’s Ryan Grubb

Alabama has been relatively open with its Coordinator searches. The Crimson Tide need an Offensive and Defensive Coordinator and have been linked to several candidates over the past several days.

They zeroed in on Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb for their opening. Grubb led the Huskies to impressive Offensive success in the 2022 season, as they were one of the best national offenses.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4,631 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He is an early 2023 Heisman candidate, and much of that hype has to do with Grubb’s offensive system.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button