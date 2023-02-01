Alabama Crimson Tide Doesn’t Land Washington Football’s Ryan Grubb

Alabama has been relatively open with its Coordinator searches. The Crimson Tide need an Offensive and Defensive Coordinator and have been linked to several candidates over the past several days.

They zeroed in on Washington Offensive Coordinator Ryan Grubb for their opening. Grubb led the Huskies to impressive Offensive success in the 2022 season, as they were one of the best national offenses.

Quarterback Michael Penix Jr. threw for 4,631 yards and 31 touchdowns with just eight interceptions. He is an early 2023 Heisman candidate, and much of that hype has to do with Grubb’s offensive system.

Five Huskies Eclipsed 500 yards in 2022, with two receivers going over 1,000 yards. Their season led Alabama to have interest in Grubb, and the two parties were connected over the past week.

However, it doesn’t appear that Grubb is headed to Tuscaloosa. The Athletic’s Christian Caple reported that Grubb interviewed for the job and received an offer but turned the Crimson Tide down.

Alabama also reportedly has an interest in former Tennessee head Coach Jeremy Pruitt, who is dealing with eighteen Level 1 recruiting violations from his time with the Volunteers.

