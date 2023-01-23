Alabama climbs to No. 2 in men’s basketball poll, highest ranking in 20 years
Alabama men’s basketball climbed to No. 2 in Monday’s Associated Press poll, the program’s highest ranking in more than 20 years.
The Tide received 23 first-place votes, the first time the program has received first-place votes in the AP poll since it was ranked No. 1 is Dec. 30, 2002.
Purdue received 39 first-place votes and moved into the AP poll’s top spot Monday after previous No. 1 Houston lost Sunday to Temple, and previous No. 2 Kansas lost twice last week.
Alabama’s No. 2 ranking in the AP poll is the highest in program history after New Year’s. The only other time Alabama has been ranked higher than No. 3 was during the month of December 2002, when it was twice ranked No. 2 and twice ranked No. 1.
The coaches poll will be released later Monday. Alabama was No. 4 in last week’s coaches poll and received one first-place vote.
Alabama (17-2, 7-0 in SEC) has won eight consecutive games and continues the program’s best start since 1976-77, when it began 19-2.
Alabama remains No. 3 in the NCAA’s NET rankings behind Houston and Tennessee, but has the nation’s fourth-hardest strength of schedule by NET.
Alabama hosts Mississippi State on Wednesday night before playing Saturday afternoon at Oklahoma as part of the SEC/Big 12 challenge.
AP top 25 (Jan. 23):
1. Purdue (39)
2. Alabama (23)
3. Houston
4. Tennessee
5. Kansas State
6. Arizona
7. Virginia
8. UCLA
9. Kansas
10. Texas
11. TCU
12. Iowa State
13. Xavier
14. Gonzaga
15. Auburn
16. Marquette
17. Baylor
18. College of Charleston
19. UConn
20. Miami
21. FAU
22. St. Mary’s
23. Providence
24. Clemson
25. New Mexico
Mike Rodak is an Alabama beat reporter for Alabama Media Group. Follow him on Twitter @mikerodak.