Alabama Cattlemen’s Association Reaches Membership Goal

“Membership matters” is a phrase that the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association (ACA) doesn’t take lightly. 2022 ACA President, Jim Jordan, began his year of service with a goal of reaching 10,000 members for the association. Since meeting that membership goal this year, the first time since 2018, we recently spoke with Jim to learn more about what that means for the association.

“Reaching 10,000 members is a huge goal. It’s the first time since 2018 that we have had 10,000 members and that makes Alabama one of the largest cattlemen associations in the country. It’s an example of grassroots organization and our members have bought in. We got a great Association, great staff, and the members really bought into it,” Jordan said. “They’re behind us. That gives us a lot of pull, a lot of voice, on a national level when we meet with NCBA and other states. We have a lot of voice with 10,000 members. It’s a great achievement and I appreciate everyone’s membership.”

Consistently, Jordan has pointed to the effectiveness of the ACA staff in Montgomery and the commitment of members across the state as keys to success for the Alabama Cattlemen’s Association. This exceptional membership number gives more weight to the ACA’s lobby efforts in support of cattle producers in Alabama.

