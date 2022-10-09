Alabama beats Texas A&M with a dramatic goal line stand

Share Tweet Share Share Email

The game between Alabama and Texas A&M wasn’t quite what fans expected after the hype branching from the offseason feud between Nick Saban and Jimbo Fisher.

In fact, the game was quite sloppy.

Alabama suffered several self-inflicted wounds on the night, whether it was the three lost fumbles, interception and two missed field goals, every mistake offered a scoring opportunity for the Aggies. The only source of offense from the group appeared to come on the ground led by running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

After a 200-yard performance against Arkansas, Gibbs followed it up with a 154-yard performance against the Aggies.

But without quarterback Bryce Young as well, the Crimson Tide was without its leader to bail them out of its stagnant play, which resulted in a tight game down the stretch where Texas A&M was able to have a shot at a game-winning drive.

This forced Alabama’s defense to step up once again as it had for the majority of the night to get a goal-line stand to keep its undefeated season alive.

As Haynes King’s pass fell incomplete on the sidelines, the sigh of relief was obvious from fans and players alike.

It was far from perfect but Alabama survives.

