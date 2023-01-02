Alabama Basketball’s Veterans Keeping Positive Attitudes with Fewer Minutes

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Brandon Miller was once again named SEC Freshman of the Week Monday morning. It’s the third time he’s received the honor, which means an Alabama player has won the award in five of the seven weeks of the college basketball season with Noah Clowney also winning twice.

Jaden Bradley has also become a starter and big contributor as a freshman. Charles Bediako is back in the starting lineup as a sophomore. Needless to say, underclassmen play a huge role on this Crimson Tide team that has now reached No. 7 in the polls.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button