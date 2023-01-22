Alabama basketball’s secret weapon, Mark Sears, isn’t a secret anymore

Brandon Miller is often the focal point of national attention, and rightfully so. He’s the SEC’s leading scorer as a freshman, he makes big plays virtually every game and he’s expected to be an NBA Lottery pick.

Don’t sleep is Mark Sears, though. Although Alabama basketball probably wouldn’t mind if other teams did. The Ohio transfer from Muscle Shoals is a gamer who is a problem for opposing teams most nights.

That was the case again Saturday when Alabama faced Missouri. Sears finished with a plus-minus of plus-35, best on the team, as the Crimson Tide defeated the Tigers 85-64.

It wasn’t even Sears’ best Offensive performance. He shot 4-for-12 from the field and 1-for-7 from beyond the arc, but he still often found ways to make an impact on the game for Alabama (17-2, 7-0 SEC).

Sears had 17 points and grabbed eight boards, seven of which were on the defensive end, and tallied three steals and three assists.

Meanwhile, he only had one turnover.

Sears had such a good night that Alabama Coach Nate Oats started saying he won the hardhat for blue-collar points before remembering that Noah Clowney, who had 17 points and 14 rebounds, just edged out Sears for the award given to one Crimson Tide player each game.

“I thought (Sears) was tough,” Oats said.

What was perhaps most impressive about Sears was how he kept playing hard even when shots weren’t falling. He couldn’t get going from beyond the arc, even though he’s second on the team in three-point shooting percentage at 38.5%.

Sears missed his first four shots, all from deep. Still, they didn’t let that deter him. They just found other ways to try and score even though they couldn’t connect from beyond the arc. Not long after he missed his fourth 3-point attempt, Sears drove to the basket and scored his first bucket off a layup.

He also was 8-for-9 from the free-throw line.

“They didn’t shoot it particularly well tonight, but they still played hard,” Oats said. “He was plus-35 when he was in the game. For us to win by 21 and him at plus-35, he’s making an impact outside of just making threes.”

Oats had talked to Sears about staying aggressive because he felt after two fouls in the Vanderbilt game, Sears began to play passive. The game against the Commodores was Sears’ worst Offensive performance with only three points as he went 1-for-5 from the field.

That seems to be a one-off, though. In the five SEC games prior, Sears averaged 18 points.

“I’m not a Coach who’s going to sit guys with two fouls,” Oats said. “Analytically, it makes no sense. You’re going to play the amount of minutes you play and pick up fouls when you pick up fouls. I’m not going to sit you with two. We pulled him out for a little bit and put him right back in (against Vanderbilt). I thought he was passive against Vanderbilt. I thought Tonight he stayed super-aggressive. Got into it on defense. Attacked the rim.”

Sears can contribute in a variety of ways, and that’s what makes him a key piece outside of Miller. Add Clowney to the mix, and those are three Pillars for Alabama as the Crimson Tide continues to march toward a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

If the national attention around Sears hasn’t increased yet, it will. It should. If he’s a secret to anyone now, he won’t be for long.

OFick Kelly covers Alabama football and men’s basketball for The Tuscaloosa News/USA TODAY Network. Reach him via email: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @_NickKelly.