Alabama basketball vs Memphis live score updates, analysis

It’s a big night in Coleman Coliseum as the Alabama men’s basketball team puts its No. 4 ranking to the test against the Memphis Tigers. Penny Hardaway’s Squad is coming off a win over Auburn while Alabama beat No. 1 Houston is Saturday.

Second half

— Alabama 55, Memphis 48 (12:14 p.m.): The Tide took its biggest lead of the night at 7 on a 3-pointer from Jaden Bradley. Alabama made its last three 3s in the last two minutes.

— Alabama 42, Memphis 38 (3:57 p.m.): Alabama equaled its biggest lead early, but Memphis scored five straight to cut it to one. Brandon Miller got dunked on during that 5-0 run but responded with a 3-point play on the other end to make it a four-point game. They have 7 points.

First half

— Alabama 36, ​​Memphis 33 (halftime): Mark Sears has 12 points and six of the final 10 of the half to lead Alabama. Memphis made five straight shots after missing 16 of 17 to tie the game, but Jahvon Quinerly’s 3 with 31 seconds left gave Alabama the Halftime lead.

— Alabama 27, Memphis 23 (3:49): Brandon Miller’s first basket of the game was a 3-pointer that put the Tide up four. Memphis missed 15 of its last 16 shots but still trailed by just four. Noah Gurley and Mark Sears have seven apiece for Alabama. Memphis still hasn’t tried a 3-pointer.

— Alabama 21, Memphis 19 (7:45): Good atmosphere in Coleman Coliseum tonight. Got up for a defensive stop, layup on the other end that made it 21-17. It capped a 9-0 run for Alabama with Mark Sears scoring the final five. Before that, the Tigers took a 15-10 lead after two straight baskets.

— Memphis 11, Alabama 10 (11:50 a.m.): Alabama is 1-for-7 from 3-point range but only trails by a point. Memphis hasn’t attempted a 3 yet. Two straight turnovers made four in the first nine possessions for Alabama. Noah Clowney has all six of Alabama’s points in the first five minutes.

— Memphis 6, Alabama 3 (3:56 p.m.): Alabama turned it over on its first possession with an aggressive Memphis defense getting after it. Memphis takes a 6-0 lead. A gorgeous pass from Brandon Miller to Noah Clowney cut it to 6-3 Moments later. Fast pace to the opening sequence. Tide has two turnovers in the opening seven possessions.

Pregame

— The Headline in Tuscaloosa deals with Nimari Burnett’s wrist surgery that will sideline him indefinitely.

— Referees for the game: Joe Lindsay, Tony Greene and Bart Lenox.

— The starting lineup for Alabama: Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears, Charles Bediako, Noah Clowney and Brandon Miller.