Alabama basketball vs Jackson State live score updates

In the final non-conference game for the Alabama men’s basketball team before SEC play, Jackson State is in Coleman Coliseum for a 6 pm CT tip. The Tigers are coached by former Crimson Tide star Mo Williams and enter with a 1-10 record.

Keep it here all evening for updates from Tuscaloosa. Refresh for the latest.

Second half

— Alabama 56, Jackson State 45 (11:29): Alabama is starting to get a little breathing room. The lead was 12 a moment ago as Noah Gurley has 14 points. Brandon Miller has just 5 on 2-for-4 shooting after scoring 36 against Gonzaga.

— Alabama 41, Jackson State 36 (3:31 p.m.): The rhythm of this game is brutal. Noah Gurley has the last five points and 9 overall, one behind Nick Pringle’s 10.

— Alabama opened the half with its 14th turnover. JSU took the lead on the other end before Mark Sears’ 3 made it 36-34.

First half

— Alabama 33, Jackson State 32 (halftime): Not the most inspiring half of basketball as Alabama turned it over 13 times and scored 15 times. Nick Pringle has 10 points to lead all Alabama scorers.

— Jackson State is on a 9-0 run to cut Alabama’s lead to 31-30 with 1:03 left. Nate Oats saw enough. Called timeout. Alabama has 12 turnovers on 39 possessions.

— Alabama 29, Jackson State 21 (3:18): The Crimson Tide has six dunks as Nick Pringle is leading the way with eight points. Alabama’s made three of its last four shots.

— Alabama 16, Jackson State 14 (7:49): This is a real slog as Alabama’s shooting 26% while Jackson State is at 27%. The Tide is scoring on 30.4% of its possessions and turning it over on 30.4% of possessions.

— Alabama 12, Jackson State 11 (11:43): Alabama scored the last five points to take the first lead of the game. Brandon Miller and Rylan Griffen made consecutive 3s after falling behind 9-4.

— Jackson State 9, Alabama 4 (3:45 p.m.): It’s like a library in here with students on break. Alabama turns it over on 3 of the first 9 possessions. Brandon Miller didn’t get a touch on the first three Alabama possessions. JSU takes a 7-2 lead.

Pregame

— Alabama starters: Jaden Bradley, Mark Sears, Noah Gurley, Brandon Miller and Charles Bediako.

— Freshman Noah Clowney will miss the game with an illness, Nate Oats said in his pregame radio show.

— The referees are Todd Austin, Jeffrey Anderson and Bharat Ramnanan.