Alabama Basketball Up To Seventh In Polls

Alabama went up one spot in this week’s Associated Press men’s basketball poll and two positions in the Coaches Poll and is in seventh place in both as the Crimson Tide prepares for its Southeastern Conference home opener at 8 pm Tuesday. Bama will host Ole Miss at 8 pm with SEC Network televising.

It almost looked like someone was copying off the other’s sheet as the polls were remarkably the same, both with undefeated Purdue as a clear number one. The top 13 were the same in almost the same order.

Following Purdue in the Coaches Poll were 2. Houston (which received 2 of the 32 votes for first in the Coaches Poll), 3. Kansas, 4. Arizona, 5. UConn (which was awarded 1 of the 61 firsts in the AP) , and 6. Texas. In the AP Poll UConn was fourth and Arizona fifth.

Speaking of “the same,” with Alabama’s 45-20 win over Kansas State in the Sugar Bowl, the Crimson Tide football team finished 11-2, which is Bama’s basketball record.

In addition to Alabama, Tennessee was eighth in the AP and ninth in the Coaches, Arkansas 13th in both, Auburn 20th Coaches and 22nd AP, Missouri 20th AP and 21st Coaches, and Kentucky was dropped from the AP top 25 and was tied for 25th with Iowa State in the Coaches.

In addition to Kentucky, Mississippi State was dropped from the top 25 after losing to Alabama in Starkville and the two were in the “Also receiving votes” category, along with LSU from the SEC.

In his Top 25+1, CBSsports.com’s Gary Parrish has Purdue, Houston, UConn, Arizona, and Kansas as his top five, has Alabama eighth behind Gonzaga and has the SEC with Tennessee 10th, Missouri 18th, Arkansas 19th, and LSU 23rd .

Here are the AP and Coaches polls for January 2. Both use the same methods of selection, the Voters listing a 1-25 poll and then points awarded on the basis of 25 for a first-place vote, 24 for a second, etc. Teams are listed with win-loss record, first-place votes in parenthesis and total points.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Purdue 13-0 (60) 1,524

2. Houston 14-1 1417

3. Kansas 12-1 1,351

4. UConn 13-1 (1) 1342

5. Arizona 13-1 1,334

6. Texas 12-1 1185

7. Alabama 11-2 1,131

8.Tennessee 11-1 1114

9. Gonzaga 12-3 1,003

10. UCLA 13-2,993

11. Virginia 10-2,926

12. Miami 13-1,814

13. Arkansas 11-2,717

14. Wisconsin 10-2,639

15. Indiana 10-3,558

16. Duke 11-3,554

17. TCU 12-1,545

18. Xavier 12-3,531

19. Baylor 10-3,520

20. Missouri 12-1,329

21. New Mexico 14-0 290

22. Auburn 11-2,287

23. Charleston 14-1,116

24. Ohio State 10-3,114

25. Iowa State 10-2 94

Others receiving votes: LSU 83, San Diego State 72, Mississippi State 62, Kentucky 53, Kansas State 41, Illinois 21, Marquette 20, Providence 14, Virginia Tech 7, Memphis 6, West Virginia 5, Michigan State 5, Saint Mary’s 3, Florida Atlantic 3 , 1 Creighton

Dropped from Top 25: Kentucky 19, Mississippi State 21, West Virginia 24, North Carolina 25

COACHES

1. Purdue 13-0 (30) 798

2. Houston 14-1 (2) 740

3. Kansas 12-1,720

4. Arizona 13-1,693

5. UConn 14-1,659

6. Texas 12-1,652

7. Alabama 11-2,560

8. UCLA 13-2,559

9. Tennessee 11-2,556

10. Gonzaga 12-3,510

11. Virginia 10-2,494

12. Miami 13-1,380

13. Arkansas 11-2,377

14. Duke 11-3,370

15. Wisconsin 10-2,326

16. Baylor 10-3,290

17. TCU 12-1,273

18. Xavier 12-3,246

19. Indiana 10-3,226

20. Auburn 11-2,131

21. Missouri 12-1,130

22. New Mexico 14-0 118

23. Ohio State 10-3,112

24. Illinois 9-4 65

25. (Road) Kentucky 9-4 62

25. (Road) Iowa State 10-2 62

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 47; Kansas State 38; LSU 35; Providence 30; West Virginia 28; Charleston 24; 17 San Diego St.; 14 Michigan St.; Marquette 14; Saint Mary’s 12; 11 Penn St.; Maryland 9; Virginia Tech 6; Florida Atlantic 3; UAB 2; Texas Tech 1

Dropped from Top 25: Well. 20 Mississippi State; Well. 21 Maryland; Well. 24 West Virginia