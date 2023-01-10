Alabama Basketball Up To Fourth In Polls

Both the Associated Press and Coaches college basketball polls have moved Alabama (13-2) up three spots this week into the number four spot. The Crimson Tide of Coach Nate Oats trails No. 1 Houston (Bama’s biggest win earlier this year in Houston), No. 2 Kansas, and No. 3 Purdue. Those three were in the same order in both polls and the only teams receiving first-place votes.

Tennessee was fifth in both polls. As usual, the polls were quite close in agreement.

The two teams that have defeated Alabama were also in the top ten, UConn sixth in the AP and seventh in the Coaches, Gonzaga eighth in both.

Alabama next plays at Arkansas at 6 pm CST Wednesday. The Razorbacks (12-3) are 15th in the AP, 16th in Coaches.

In addition to Alabama, Tennessee, and Arkansas, the Southeastern Conference is represented in the top 25 by Missouri 20th in both polls and Auburn 21st in the AP, 22nd in the Coaches.

Among SEC teams receiving votes but not in the top 25 are Mississippi State, LSU, Kentucky, and Texas A&M.

The AP and Coaches polls use the same metrics, each voter submitting a top 25 and points accumulated based on 25 for a first-place vote, 24 for a second, etc. Here are this week’s polls with records, first-place votes in parenthesis, and total points.

ASSOCIATED PRESS

1. Houston 16-1 (34) 1457

2. Kansas 14-1 (22) 1,440

3. Purdue (4) 15-1 1,386

4. Alabama 13-2 1,288

5. Tennessee 13-2 1,231

6. UConn 15-2 1206

7. UCLA 14-2 1108

8. Gonzaga 14-3 1070

9. Arizona 14-2 1,049

10. Texas 13-2,940

11. Kansas State 14-1,818

12. Xavier 13-3,793

13. Virginia 11-3,712

14. Iowa State 12-2,697

15. Arkansas 12-3,613

16. Miami 13-2,604

17. TCU 13-2,553

18. Wisconsin 11-3,448

19. Providence 14-3,358

20. Missouri 13-2,317

21. Auburn 12-3,256

22. Charleston 16-1,246

23. San Diego State 12-3,222

24. Duke 12-4,131

25. Marquette 13-4,131

Dropped from Top 25: Indiana 15, Baylor 19, New Mexico 21, Ohio State 24

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Saint Mary’s 24, Michigan State 24, Northwestern 21, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Rutgers 13, Ohio State 9, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, NC State 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1

COACHES

1. Houston 16-1 (14) 774

2. Kansas 14-1 (12) 767

3. Purdue 15-1 (6) 734

4. Alabama 13-2,676

5. Tennessee 13-2,655

6. UCLA 14-2,603

7. UConn 15-2,601

8. Gonzaga 14-3,569

9. Arizona 14-2,535

10. Texas 13-2,462

11. Xavier 13-3,428

12. Virginia 11-3,395

13. Kansas State 14-1,370

14. Iowa State 10-2,332

15. Miami 13-2,329

16. Arkansas 12-3,290

17. TCU 13-2,269

18. Wisconsin 11-3,240

19. Providence 14-3,206

20. Missouri 13-2,193

21. Duke 12-4,165

22. Auburn 12-3,159

23. Marquette 13-4,123

24. Charleston 16-1 77

25. San Diego State 12-3 72

Dropped from Top 25: Well. 16 Baylor; Well. 19 Indiana; Well. 22 New Mexico; Well. 23 Ohio St.; Well. 24 Illinois; Well. 25 Kentucky

Others receiving votes: Illinois 50; Baylor 48; Clemson 45; 38 Michigan St.; 32 Ohio St.; Saint Mary’s 30; Indiana 29; Northwestern 15; Maryland 13; Florida Atlantic 13; Kentucky 11; North Carolina 10; Rutgers 8; New Mexico 7; LSU 6; Pittsburgh 5; Iowa 5; Mississippi State 4; Texas Tech 3; Nevada 2; Texas A&M 1; 1 Boise St