Alabama Basketball Trying to ‘Change the Narrative’ at Mizzou Arena

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nate Oats has accomplished a lot so far in his three and a half seasons coaching the Alabama Crimson Tide. He’s won an SEC regular season and tournament title, took Alabama to the Sweet 16 and has helped multiple players get drafted in the NBA.

But one arena has been a house of horrors for the Alabama head coach. Fortunate for Oats and the Crimson Tide, No. 4 Alabama (16-2, 6-0 SEC) gets an opportunity at Mizzou Arena for the fourth time in four seasons against Missouri (14-4, 3-3 SEC) this Saturday at 5 pm

.

