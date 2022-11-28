Alabama Basketball Surges to No. 11 in Latest AP Top 25

After a big Thanksgiving weekend at the Phil Knight Invitational, Alabama men’s basketball surged up seven spots to No. 11 in the latest AP Top 25.

The Crimson Tide defeated then-No. 12 Michigan State and then-No. 1 North Carolina in the PKI, with its one loss being to then-No. 20 UConn. The Spartans have now fallen to No. 20 and the Tar Heels to No. 18, while the Huskies rose all the way up to No. 8.

Alabama and Arkansas are now tied as the highest-ranked teams in the Southeastern Conference, with the Razorbacks sharing No. 11 with the Crimson Tide. Tennessee is next up at No. 13, while the Auburn Tigers sit at No. 15.

