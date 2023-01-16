Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball remained the No. 4 team in the Nation on Monday as the latest AP Top 25 Poll was released.

The Crimson Tide amassed convincing wins at Arkansas and against LSU over the past week, but neither were enough to move it up any higher in the rankings. Alabama also did not receive a single first-place vote.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee fell to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home on Saturday. Auburn is the next ranked team at No. 16, followed by Arkansas down at No. 25.

Texas A&M received five votes, while Missouri received three.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 for Week 11. This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.

AP Top 25 – January 16, 2022

(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)

1. Houston (17-1) 1,460 (34)

2. Kansas (16-1) 1,446 (23)

3. Purdue (16-1) 1,382 (3)

4. Alabama (15-2) 1,347

5. UCLA (16-2) 1,237

6. Gonzaga (16-3) 1,178

7. Texas (15-2) 1,122

8. Xavier (15-3) 1.047

9. Tennessee (14-3) 1,019

10. Virginia (13-3) 926

Scroll to Continue

11. Arizona (15-3) 838

12. Iowa State (13-3) 795

13. Kansas State (15-2) 771

14. TCU (14-3) 753

15. UConn (15-4) 668

16. Auburn (14-3) 553

17. Miami (FL) (14-3) 487

18. Charleston (18-1) 351

19. Clemson (15-3) 339

20. Marquette (14-5) 306

21. Baylor (12-5) 267

22. Providence (14-4) 262

23. Rutgers (13-5) 131

24. Florida Atlantic (16-1) 126

25. Arkansas (12-5) 115

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.