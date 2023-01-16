Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25
Alabama basketball remained the No. 4 team in the Nation on Monday as the latest AP Top 25 Poll was released.
The Crimson Tide amassed convincing wins at Arkansas and against LSU over the past week, but neither were enough to move it up any higher in the rankings. Alabama also did not receive a single first-place vote.
Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee fell to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home on Saturday. Auburn is the next ranked team at No. 16, followed by Arkansas down at No. 25.
Texas A&M received five votes, while Missouri received three.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 for Week 11. This story will be updated with the USA Today Sports Coaches Poll upon its release.
AP Top 25 – January 16, 2022
(Ranking, team, record, points, first-place votes)
1. Houston (17-1) 1,460 (34)
2. Kansas (16-1) 1,446 (23)
3. Purdue (16-1) 1,382 (3)
4. Alabama (15-2) 1,347
5. UCLA (16-2) 1,237
6. Gonzaga (16-3) 1,178
7. Texas (15-2) 1,122
8. Xavier (15-3) 1.047
9. Tennessee (14-3) 1,019
10. Virginia (13-3) 926
11. Arizona (15-3) 838
12. Iowa State (13-3) 795
13. Kansas State (15-2) 771
14. TCU (14-3) 753
15. UConn (15-4) 668
16. Auburn (14-3) 553
17. Miami (FL) (14-3) 487
18. Charleston (18-1) 351
19. Clemson (15-3) 339
20. Marquette (14-5) 306
21. Baylor (12-5) 267
22. Providence (14-4) 262
23. Rutgers (13-5) 131
24. Florida Atlantic (16-1) 126
25. Arkansas (12-5) 115
Others receiving votes:
North Carolina State 111, Saint Mary’s 106, Arizona State 79, New Mexico 67, Illinois 61, San Diego State 44, Michigan State 29, Duke 24, Wisconsin 14, Creighton 9, Kent State 8, Boise State 6, Texas A&M 5, Ohio State 3, Missouri 3, VCU 2, Iowa 2, North Carolina 1.
