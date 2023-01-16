Alabama Basketball Stays at No. 4 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball remained the No. 4 team in the Nation on Monday as the latest AP Top 25 Poll was released.

The Crimson Tide amassed convincing wins at Arkansas and against LSU over the past week, but neither were enough to move it up any higher in the rankings. Alabama also did not receive a single first-place vote.

Around the rest of the Southeastern Conference, Tennessee fell to No. 9 after losing to Kentucky at home on Saturday. Auburn is the next ranked team at No. 16, followed by Arkansas down at No. 25.

