Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide staff alongside head Coach Nate Oats are already busy on recruiting its Class of 2024.

The Crimson Tide has offered 26 different prospects in that class already according to 247Sports. Of those 26, nine are power forwards.

One of those nine, one will make his first appearance in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Donnie Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward out of the Washington, DC area is scheduled to be in attendance Wednesday night following an official visit on campus.

