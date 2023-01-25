Alabama Basketball Set to Host 4-Star Recruit Against Mississippi State

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama Crimson Tide staff alongside head Coach Nate Oats are already busy on recruiting its Class of 2024.

The Crimson Tide has offered 26 different prospects in that class already according to 247Sports. Of those 26, nine are power forwards.

One of those nine, one will make his first appearance in Coleman Coliseum on Wednesday night.

Donnie Freeman, a 6-foot-8, 190-pound power forward out of the Washington, DC area is scheduled to be in attendance Wednesday night following an official visit on campus.

Freeman attends St. John’s High School in the nation’s capital. According to 247Sports, he is the No. 43 overall player and the No. 6 PF in the Class of 2024. He is the top player from Washington, DC

Freeman has 17 offers, including the likes of LSU, Syracuse, Xavier and Marquette. However, Alabama is one of just three schools that he has visited so far — the other two being Iowa and Texas.

Freeman will get to see a red-hot Crimson Tide team on Wednesday night. Alabama is ranked second in the country — its highest since the 2002-03 season.

The Crimson Tide takes on Mississippi State at 8 pm CT on the SEC Network.

