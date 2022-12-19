Alabama basketball score vs. Jackson State: Live updates

The Alabama basketball team (9-2) will look to score a win over Jackson State in its final non-conference game of the season on Tuesday. The Crimson Tide comes off its second loss of the year, a 100-90 setback against Gonzaga in Birmingham on Saturday. Alabama struggled defensively against the Bulldogs, particularly in the second half, which spoiled a Spectacular performance by freshman Brandon Miller (36 points, six rebounds).

Alabama Coach Nate Oats believes the tough schedule his young team has faced will serve it well in SEC play.

“We’re in the middle of December and look how many big games they’ve already played in their career as freshmen,” Oats said. “That goes a long way. They start performing more like upperclassmen by the time you get to SEC play.”

Following the game against Jackson State, Alabama will be off until after Christmas and resume on Dec. 28 in its SEC opener at Mississippi State. Jackson State (1-10) comes off a 102-52 loss to Texas Tech. The Tigers have played a tough schedule of their own, having already played against five Power Five schools (Michigan, Indiana, TCU, Mississippi State, Texas Tech).

What time, channel is the Alabama-Jackson State basketball game on?

Time: 6 pm CT

Channel: SEC Network

Alabama basketball vs. Jackson State: Live score updates