Alabama Basketball Puts On Its Best Shooting Performance of the Season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama men’s basketball had its best shooting game all season against Vanderbilt.

Literally.

The Crimson Tide blew out the Vanderbilt Commodores 101-44 in its first game since losing to Oklahoma. Having a good shooting night isn’t unusual for Nate Oats’ squad; this is a team that came into the game eighth in the SEC in field goal percentage and fourth in 3-point percentage. But the team did more than just make the second-most field goals (36) and third-most 3-pointers (19) in a game this season — it happened at an extraordinary clip.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button