Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball got off to a strong start, particularly on the defense end, in the season opener against Longwood Monday night.

But a whole new challenge is coming into Coleman Coliseum Friday with one of the nation’s top returning scorers in Liberty guard Darius McGhee.

“It all starts with him,” Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney said Thursday. “I’m not going to go too much into the game plan, but I think he can get buckets, and we’ve got to limit him”

McGhee was second in the country last season, averaging 24.6 points per game. They scored 17 points in the Flames’ season-opening 104-38 win over Regent. Alabama head Coach Nate Oats said McGhee will be one of the most difficult guards the Crimson Tide faces all season, and Liberty’s offense goes as it goes.

“We’re locked into McGhee, but we also know they’ve got capable scores elsewhere,” Oats said.

He mentioned guards Brody Peebles and Colin Porter specifically as other players Alabama was keeping an eye on. Liberty was picked to win the ASUN this year, and Alabama isn’t taking the Flames lightly. Oats said he knew it would be a tough game on the schedule, but went ahead with scheduling Liberty anyway as it will help prepare the Crimson Tide for the tough non-conference slate to come.

“Liberty is a great team,” said Alabama forward Charles Bediako. “They’re one of those schools that if you’re not ready, they’ll take it from you.”

Even with a poor shooting night from beyond the arc and 19 turnovers, No. 20 Alabama still beat a quality opponent by 21 points. Oats said defense is something they’ve been preaching to the freshmen and the whole team, and he’s starting to see the buy in.

In the win Monday night, Alabama held the Lancers to 54 points, blocked nine shots and out-rebounded Longwood 67 to 38. Oats recognizes that Game 2 is going to be a bigger test.

“Our defense was really good Monday night,” Oats said. “It’s gonna get tested even more tomorrow night. McGhee’s a better player, Liberty’s a better team, they’re in a better league. Our defense has got to show up again.”

Well. 20 Alabama (1-0) and Liberty (1-0) will square off at 7 pm inside Coleman Coliseum Friday night.

