Alabama Basketball Preparing for Bigger Defensive Test against Liberty

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama basketball got off to a strong start, particularly on the defense end, in the season opener against Longwood Monday night.

But a whole new challenge is coming into Coleman Coliseum Friday with one of the nation’s top returning scorers in Liberty guard Darius McGhee.

“It all starts with him,” Alabama freshman forward Noah Clowney said Thursday. “I’m not going to go too much into the game plan, but I think he can get buckets, and we’ve got to limit him”

McGhee was second in the country last season, averaging 24.6 points per game. They scored 17 points in the Flames’ season-opening 104-38 win over Regent. Alabama head Coach Nate Oats said McGhee will be one of the most difficult guards the Crimson Tide faces all season, and Liberty’s offense goes as it goes.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button