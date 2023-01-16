Alabama basketball player Darius Miles charged with capital murder following arrest tied to fatal shooting

Alabama junior forward Darius Miles was arrested on Sunday and charged with capital murder following a shooting in the early morning hours on Sunday in Tuscaloosa. Miles, 21, is one of two suspects charged in the case along with 20-year-old Michael Lynn Davis of Maryland.

Miles’ profile on Alabama basketball’s website was taken down some time on Sunday and he is no longer part of the team, the school said in a statement. He was taken into custody on Sunday with no bond less than 24 hours after he had been ruled out for the remainder of the season with an ankle injury.

“The University of Alabama’s utmost priority is the safety and well-being of the campus community,” Alabama said in the statement. “We are grieved by the incident that occurred near campus last night and extend our deepest condolences to the victims family and friends.

“We are grateful for the quick and thorough response of law enforcement and emergency response teams, and we will continue to fully support the ongoing investigation,” the statement continued. “We were made aware of the recent charge against student-athlete Darius Miles; he has been removed from campus and is no longer a member of the Alabama men’s basketball team.”

The victim in the shooting on Sunday was 23-year-old Jamea Jonae Harris, who was pronounced dead at the scene early Sunday, according to AL.com.

“It appears at this time that the shooting was the result of a minor argument that occurred between the victims and Suspects after they encountered each other along the strip,” Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Capt. Jack Kennedy said Sunday in a news conference via AL.com. They added that video surveillance and an investigation by speaking to Witnesses led them to Miles and Davis, who were subsequently located and interviewed. One of the suspects was shot, Kennedy said, but which of the two remained unclear.

Miles signed with Alabama in the 2020 class out of Washington DC as a four-star prospect in the 247Sports rankings and a top-50 national prospect. He appeared in 53 games the last three seasons and made three total starts, averaging 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds per game. Battling an ankle injury suffered in the preseason, he appeared in only six games this season and averaged 1.5 points, 1.5 rebounds and 6.5 minutes per game.