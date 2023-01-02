Alabama Basketball Not Falling for Trap Game Against Ole Miss

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On paper, head Coach Nate Oats and Alabama basketball shouldn’t have too much of a challenge when the Ole Miss Rebels come to town for the first home game of SEC play.

The Crimson Tide come into the new year with an 11-2 record after winning its first conference game against Mississippi State on the road. Brandon Miller is the SEC’s leading scorer with 19.2 points per game and, at the time of this story, is the only freshman among the nation’s top 50 scorers.

