Alabama Basketball No. 2 in Latest AP Top 25

Alabama basketball continues to make history this season.

In the latest edition of the AP Top 25 released on Monday morning, the Crimson Tide is ranked No. 2 for just the second time in program history. The last time Alabama was No. 2 was back during the 2002-03 season under Coach Mark Gottfried.

It should be noted that after the Crimson Tide was ranked No. 2 for three weeks, it ascended to No. 1 for just the second time in program history — a stint that lasted two weeks.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button